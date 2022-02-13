ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Big Night

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbCEN_0eDKEf3N00

Klay Thompson and the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Golden State on Saturday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 in San Francisco on Saturday night, and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson had an excellent game scoring 33-points.

After the win, the star shooting guard spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The 33-points were a season-high, and he also made five three-pointers.

The Warriors improved to 42-15 on the season, and they are the second seed in the Western Conference.

They had been on a two-game losing streak after losses to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.

However, they are still an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.

They remain 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay Times

Klay Thompson goes ballistic in fourth quarter, Warriors beat Lakers in wild finish

SAN FRANCISCO — With 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Giants manager Gabe Kapler sitting courtside to watch a marquee matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, it was Klay Thompson whose star shined brightest Saturday night. Thompson may have missed 941 days of basketball, but his knack for a takeover...
NBA
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: Why Steph Curry will lead the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Finals

Why there’s a very real chance that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors can win the 2022 NBA Championship. The Golden State Warriors made five straight NBA Finals from 2015-2019, winning three championships in that span. Players still on the team from those seasons like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are no doubt hall of famers when they retire someday.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Sports

Klay's 33-point eruption vs. Lakers special to him, Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – In the final game of the fifth week of his long-awaited return, Klay Thompson reminded one and all of the electricity the Warriors, their thirsty fans and the NBA had been missing for two-and-a-half seasons. Few things in sport compare to Klay in The Zone, and...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Klay Thompson reminds everyone why he gets paid to shoot

For what felt like the first time in the Splash Brothers era, Klay Thompson’s shot selection was the subject of much-heated debate. With the Golden State Warriors down by two points to the New York Knicks, Steve Kerr drew up an after-timeout (ATO) play that was seemingly designed to get Stephen Curry the ball. It was a no-brainer choice — Curry is the superstar, the undisputed best player on the team, and the one who drilled a game winner not too long ago against the Houston Rockets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Demar Derozan
NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson take over fourth, score season-high 33 in win over Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James. Curry...
NBA
austinnews.net

Klay Thompson heating up as Warriors visit Clippers

Back on track after a recent two-game skid, the Golden State Warriors will go back on the road Monday to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since late November. The Warriors followed a nine-game winning streak with a two-game slide that they dispatched Saturday with a hard-fought 117-115 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Nbcs#The Utah Jazz#The Phoenix Suns#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
Bay Area Sports Page

Stephen Curry: ‘We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back’

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night by a score of 117-115. Despite how their season has gone, the Lakers always bring extra motivation whenever they play the Warriors, and Saturday was no different. It was a competitive game throughout, but a 4th quarter led by the hot shooting of Klay Thompson allowed Golden State to pull away with the win. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson erupts in 4th quarter to down Los Angeles Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The final stretch of the Golden State Warriors' Saturday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers felt eerily similar to the contest they played against the New York Knickstwo days before. The Warriors were having trouble with the Lakers' size. They also experienced some periods of ball-watching....
NBA
Sporting News

Warriors Klay Thompson says 33 point explosion vs. Lakers 'felt good'

Klay Thompson recorded his highest-scoring night since returning from his two-year injury layoff on Saturday, finishing with 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting (5-of-9 from deep) in a 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) Thompson, who played...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
San Francisco Chronicle

Warriors takeaways: Klay Thompson’s big night helps Golden State hold off Lakers

Three takeaways from Saturday’s game at Chase Center, where the Warriors survived to beat the Lakers 117-115:. Thompson steps up: Klay Thompson talked Thursday night of how much playing against the Lakers means to him, given his childhood memories of joining his dad Mychal (a Lakers broadcaster) at games and watching Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Fox News

Klay Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James. Curry finished with 24 points...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy