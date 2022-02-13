Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Big Night

Klay Thompson and the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Golden State on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 in San Francisco on Saturday night, and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson had an excellent game scoring 33-points.

After the win, the star shooting guard spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The 33-points were a season-high, and he also made five three-pointers.

The Warriors improved to 42-15 on the season, and they are the second seed in the Western Conference.

They had been on a two-game losing streak after losses to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.

However, they are still an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.

They remain 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

