RuPaul to Host Reboot of Wordle-Esque Game Show "Lingo"

By Princess Gabbara
 1 day ago
RuPaul is sashaying his way into wordplay! On Feb. 11, CBS announced that the 61-year-old Emmy winner is hosting a CBS reboot of the game show "Lingo," which premieres later in 2022, Deadline reports....

