RuPaul to Host Reboot of Wordle-Esque Game Show "Lingo"

Ellen's Game of Games is putting the "Go" in "Know or Go." On Jan. 18, it was revealed that Ellen's Game of Games would not be renewed for a fifth season, according to Deadline. The game show, which premiered in 2017 on NBC, concluded its fourth—and final—season in May 2021. In the unscripted series, Ellen DeGeneres, with the help of announcer and sidekick, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, led contestants through a series of games—based on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—as they competed for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000.
