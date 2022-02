MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mount Holly investigators identified the suspect who was shot by police after allegedly hitting two officers with a car last week. The Mount Holly Police Department said Omar De'Vone Jordan, 29, was released from the hospital Monday and taken into custody. Jordan is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon/inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of injury to personal property. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail.

MOUNT HOLLY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO