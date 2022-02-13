ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont Shore’s Sweets Week on Second Street

By Staff Reports
 1 day ago

A fox hunt (also a bunny hunt) to those in the ham radio community is an activity where radio enthusiasts sit and wait for a ping from a transmitter, and then use radio direction-finding techniques to locate one or more transmitters hidden within a designated search area.

The Belmont Shore Business Association is doing something similar, only instead of finding a radio transmitter, you get a free dessert. And instead of lasting an afternoon, this event will last all week!

Here’s how to play:

1.) Follow @belmontshorelb on Instagram and make sure you turn on your notifications to be first in line.

2.) Watch the feed at the following times to find out where to go for your free treat: Monday-Friday (Feb. 14-18) at noon and 4 p.m.

3.) Head to the participating business of that day and show them the Instagram post to redeem your treat, but remember, quantities are limited so you’ll want to make it quick!

If you’re in the area, quick enough, and addicted to Instagram, it should be easy to scoop up delectable sweets from the following participating businesses on the Belmont Shore strip:

  • Cinnaholic: Sweetheart Roll w/ Choc Covered Strawberry
  • Frosted: Chocolate Cherry Chip Cupcake
  • George’s Greek Cafe: Chocolate Covered Baklava
  • Legends: Frozen “Besamé” Margarita
  • Let’s Yolk About It: Bread Pudding
  • Liv’s Oysters & Seafood: Chocolate Raspberry Torte
  • Moon Mountain Coffee: Signature Iced Coffee Drink
  • Roe Seafood: The “Berry” White Cocktail
  • Simmzy’s: Red Velvet Brownie Sundae
  • Snow Monster: Sweet Heart Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Taco Shore: Churros con Caramel

Bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring a date! To Belmont Shore between Feb. 14-18 and experience all the sweet treats that Second Street has to offer.

The post Belmont Shore’s Sweets Week on Second Street appeared first on Long Beach Post .

