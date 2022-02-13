ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Manchester City#England#Burnley 1 0#Ap#Turf Moor
The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds get a narrow 1-0 victory￼

Burnley vs Liverpool: Burnley squared off against Liverpool at the Turf Moor Stadium in Matchday 21 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Liverpool had more of the possession but the better chances fell for Burnley in the 1st half, but they were not able to capitalize on them. It came back to haunt them, as Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute with Fabinho scoring from a rebound following a set piece situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 0–1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last five away games at Turf Moor, only beating Crystal Palace (7) in more Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp than Burnley (5). Burnley remain with just one win from their 21 Premier League games this season (drawn 11, lost nine), becoming the first top flight side to have a maximum of one victory after 21 matches since Derby County in 2007-08 (also 1).
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Liverpool final score: Fabinho the unlikely hero

Liverpool edged to victory away at Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp’s side remain hot on the heels of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Fabinho’s goal just before half time did the damage as Burnley had plenty of chances but Alisson denied them, as Sean Dyche’s side lost for the first time in four games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Reds avoided 'banana skin', says boss Jurgen Klopp

Manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see his side overcome testing conditions and difficult opponents as Liverpool won at bottom-of-the-table Burnley to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory. In wind and rain at Turf Moor, Fabinho scored the game's only goal just before half-time, the midfielder stabbing the ball...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Mohamed Salah is set to start his first Liverpool match since early January as the Reds visit Burnley in the Premier League today. The Premier League’s top scorer returned from the Africa Cup of Nations to make a substitute appearance in the 2-0 win over Leicester on Thursday, following Egypt’s penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the continental cup final. Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the tournament for the first time, is in contention to make the squad after returning to the club following his country’s celebrations. Liverpool won both of their Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

