Report: Lakers, Warriors to pursue Goran Dragic

The Suns didn’t make any major moves at the NBA trade deadline, but there was no reason to do anything drastic. They’ve won 15 of their last 16 games and their current four-game wining streak includes victories over the Bulls, 76ers and Bucks. The Suns added a little depth on the wing, trading for Torrey Craig for the second year in a row in a deal that sent Jalen Smith to the Pacers. Craig appeared in 32 games during Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals last season, averaging 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Suns will play the Magic, Clippers and Rockets leading up to the All-Star break.
