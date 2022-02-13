ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Lakers, Warriors to pursue Goran Dragic

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have joined a growing list of potential suitors for veteran guard Goran Dragic, ESPN reported. The Toronto Raptors dealt the 35-year-old Dragic to San Antonio at...

fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ ‘aggressive’ stance on Goran Dragic after losing Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the teams looking to add some talent to the roster during the NBA buyout season, and one player they have been linked to early on is Goran Dragic. Following Dragic’s trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s widely expected that the Spurs buy out the 35-year-old. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Dragic on the buyout market, especially following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo at the trade deadline and the subsequent hand injury to Pat Connaughton.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
DallasBasketball

Why Did Raptors Back Out of Porzingis Trade with Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks surprised many by moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards at the NBA trade deadline. In return, they received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans; both considered negative assets on their current contracts. Porzingis has yet to play in a single game during February after suffering a knee...
Fresno Bee

NBA power rankings: Suns, Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Bucks surging as All-Star break approaches

The Suns didn’t make any major moves at the NBA trade deadline, but there was no reason to do anything drastic. They’ve won 15 of their last 16 games and their current four-game wining streak includes victories over the Bulls, 76ers and Bucks. The Suns added a little depth on the wing, trading for Torrey Craig for the second year in a row in a deal that sent Jalen Smith to the Pacers. Craig appeared in 32 games during Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals last season, averaging 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Suns will play the Magic, Clippers and Rockets leading up to the All-Star break.
theScore

Report: Spurs expected to buy out Dragic; Lakers, Nets, Dubs among suitors

Goran Dragic is about to become the NBA's most sought-after prize. The veteran point guard is expected to finalize a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs within the next week, and at least six teams are already chasing his services, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Suitors include the Brooklyn Nets,...
Hoops Rumors

Goran Dragic likely to reach buyout deal with Spurs?

The Spurs are expected to begin negotiations on a buyout agreement with newly acquired guard Goran Dragic this week, writes Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Lakers and Warriors will be among the teams pursuing Dragic in free agency, sources tell Wojnarowski, along with the Clippers, Bucks, Bulls and Nets. Dragic...
Hot Hot Hoops

Do the Heat want Goran Dragic back?

The Toronto Raptors traded Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, and San Antonio will buy him out of his contract. That allows Dragic to sign with the Miami Heat, the team that traded him in the off-season for Kyle Lowry. But Adrian Wojnarowski hasn’t listed the Heat among the “formidable list of free agent suitors” for the 2018 All-Star.
AllRaptors

Masai Ujiri Sheds Light on the Awkward Goran Dragic Saga

The Toronto Raptors harbor no ill will toward Goran Dragic. Isn't that all that matters here? Sure, the situation was awkward. Those comments he made in Slovenian about preferring not to play in Toronto didn't go over well. It was strange to see the 35-year-old point guard practicing in the Miami Heat facility and popping up at games from time to time. But the Raptors weren't frustrated by his absence. He left for personal reasons and Toronto moved on.
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
FanSided

Goran Dragic isn’t how Golden State Warriors should use buyout opportunity

The Golden State Warriors are one of several teams that could be interested in Goran Dragic if he hits the buyout market. The chances that he gets bought out are increasing by the day as the Spurs don’t have much need for an aging point guard with talents like Dejounte Murray on the roster. Dragic was traded from Toronto to San Antonio prior to the February 10th deadline.
WWL-TV

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Raptors

NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds. His eight assists left him two short of his first career triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close.
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers announce post trade-deadline starting lineup vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineup for tonight’s showdown against the Golden State Warriors, and it appears L.A. will be close to full strength. Russell Westbrook missed the team’s previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to back tightness. He must be breathing a big sigh of relief after not getting traded, despite persistent rumors that the Lakers were looking to deal him.
