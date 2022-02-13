ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Terry Fontenot, Year 2: How to Measure Atlanta Falcons 'Success'?

By John Hickman
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 1 day ago

Terry Fontenot created cap space, and signed low risk-high value free agents for the Falcons in his first season. Will history repeat itself, and can Atlanta be the face of the NFC South?

Going into the 2021 season, the Atlanta Falcons' expectations - outside of Atlanta, anyway - were low. Coach Dan Quinn was fired before the mid-season point in 2020, the club finished 4-12, and then Atlanta traded away one of the most dominant and prominent players in franchise history in Julio Jones in the offseason.

Owner Arthur Blank committed to creating a culture change when the team announced Terry Fontenot as general manager in January of 2021. At the time, this made Fontenot one of three Black general managers in the league - and the first for the Falcons.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Fontenot's first year as general manager, he was able to save the Falcons cap space by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Matt Ryan and linebacker Deion Jones, helping get the Falcons under the cap. While under scrutiny for the decision, Fontenot drafted Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who ended the season as the Falcons leading receiver after wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away mid-season.

Year 1 for Fontenot was a successful start to a turnaround, as the team won three additional games, and maybe began building a new foundation. The question for the Falcons and Fontenot now is, how can he have a successful Year 2?

The organization has made it clear it would like to re-sign its most consistent player in 2021 Cordarrelle Patterson; however, money plays a huge role in that decision.

For context, in 2021 Patterson signed a one-year, $3.1 million dollar deal in the off-season. His now market value is nearly tripled at $9.1 million, per spotrac.com.

For Fontenot, finding a way to increase room is challenging, but doable. Move Matt Ryan money? Hit the budget jackpot in free agency by bringing a small number of low-priced players that fit the Falcons schemes on both sides of the ball? Aside from retaining key players from the 2021 season, a splash in free agency is unlikely - but what about another "splash'' in the NFL Draft on the Pitts level?

One thing to watch is Fontenot’s "best available" draft philosophy. That strategy worked for Atlanta in his first draft, but is it time to change that approach? The Falcons have a lot of needs across their roster that should be addressed and with two second-round picks in this year's draft, Fontenot and the front office have a chance to address them.

The team needs an edge rusher and protection for Ryan.

Blank thinks highly of Fontenot and believes that he will succeed in part due to his ability to scout.

“Terry has unique experience in an area we haven’t done a great job in, and that’s the pro (personnel) side,'' Blank said recently, recognizing the foundation of Fontenot's talents - and a foundation of roster-building.

With nearly two decades of scouting and personnel experience, Fontenot has the trust of ownership to make the right decisions for this franchise. Blank hired Fontenot for “moments like these,” and that time in New Orleans as the assistant general manager and director of pro scouting is what made him a qualified candidate.

Management refuses to call Year 2 of Fontenot a "rebuilding'' campaign, even though it was. But in Year 2? We can hold Fontenot to the same standard: Don't just "rebuild.'' Make a leap in a winnable NFC South. That's success.

