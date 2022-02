How often have you or anyone you know closed a web page simply because it “is taking ages” to load? Have you ever uninstalled or switched apps on account of how easy and fast they are to use (or not)? The truth is that modern-day users are growing more impatient by the second, turning bounce rates into a significant key performance indicator (KPI) for online businesses around the world. Any glitch a consumer encounters might drive them away from a product for good. In this fast-paced digital environment, every millisecond counts and every color matters if a vendor ever wants to see their project become a success. This is the exact moment at which web design comes to the rescue!

