Wrestling regionals: East's Marshall earns title; younger Marshall, West's Landreth finish second

By Michael Hughes
Times-News
 1 day ago

The Marshall brothers led East Henderson to the area's best team finish at the 3-A West Regional wrestling tournament on Saturday at North Henderson, and leading the way was older brother Tucker Marshall, who was the lone area wrestler to win a regional title in all classifications.

Tucker Marshall, a University of Mt. Olive signee, improved to 28-2 with four wins Saturday, capped by his 6-2 win over North Lincoln's Joseph Pyler in the 170-pound weight class championship.

His younger brother, Gunner, moved to 34-5 after his runner-up finish in the 126 weight class. They will be East's two representatives at the 3-A state championship, set for Thursday-Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.

In one of the most exciting matches of the night, West Henderson's Damon Landreth (35-2) faced off against defending state champion Brayden Mejia of Fred T. Foard in the 120 weight class final. Mejia ended up winning in a 6-5 nail-biter to move to 40-3 on the year.

Host North had two qualify for state: Henry Portella, who finished third at 132 and Ulises Vega De La Mora, who was third at 152.

Fred T. Foard from Catawba County ran away with the team title, as it won four of its final matches and finished the all-day tourney with 216 team points. Gaston County school Stuart Cramer finished second with 106.5.

East Henderson had the best finish among local schools with 69 points for sixth place, while host team North Henderson (57.5) came in 11th.

“The tournament ran efficient and on time,” said North Henderson coach Heang Uy, “and I thought everybody had a good experience here. It’s good to have a full tournament because last year we did not get to because of Covid. We’re just happy to wrestle.”

The Most Outstanding Wrestler in the 3-A Regional was North Buncombe heavyweight Rory Johnson, who remained undefeated (26-0) with an early pin of Hunter Huss’s Giovanni Bernal in the 285 class.

The Regionals started Saturday morning at 9:30 and ended just after 8 p.m. For the final matches, a spotlight hanging from the ceiling highlighted each championship match while the rest of the gym watched and cheered in the shadows. Knights P.A. man Tim Lolley kept everyone informed of the participants and season records before and after the final matches.

"We end up hosting it a lot because we have a lot of support, and we do a good job of running the tournament,” said Uy.

At the 2-A regional at West Lincoln High, two area schools had several wrestlers qualify for the 2-A state championship with top-four finishes.

For Hendersonville, the state qualifers were Alex Ashley (runner-up at 182), Walker Mains (third at 138) and Alex Maximov (fourth at 195).

For Brevard, four wrestlers qualified: Jacob Stockton (second at 170), Jarek Stewart-Karolweics (second at heavyweight),Jaxon Turner (fourth at 145) and Elijah Eubanks (fourth at 182).

At the 1-A West Regional at Alleghany High School, Rosman had three wrestlers qualify for state: Brandon Ropp (third at 120), Kreed Smith (fourth at 106) and William Cole (fourth at 126).

