'Love locks' in Glendale romantic, but there are safety concerns

Lovers in north Glendale are keeping alive a romantic tradition found on bridges around the world.

The custom of couples placing padlocks on bridges spans literally every culture. Some locks are etched with names or unique dates, and the enchanting meanings behind each are known only to each lover at heart.

Since the pedestrian bridge high atop Loop 101 between 67th and 59th avenues was built in 2011, locks have continually appeared fastened along the metal mesh fencing on both sides. The very location for the bridge was selected for connectivity in the Arrowhead area through nearby bike trails and neighborhoods as a midpoint between two interchanges, Glendale’s Traffic Engineer Tony Abbo noted.

Love locks are found on bridges, fences or even statues from Austria to China; even Niagara Falls, which has not only a specifically designated “Lock Bridge” but a nearby gift shop conveniently selling locks. Maybe the most famous of these is the Pont des Arts, a pedestrian bridge in Paris which spans the River Seine.

There is another aspect to the locks besides public displays of love and commitment.

In 2014, part of the parapet of the Pont des Arts bridge collapsed under the weight of the growing number of locks that were attached. It was the second time that had happened, with an estimate at the time putting the number of locks at more than 700,000.

“I don’t want to stigmatize the lovers of the capitol and the lovers of this fashion,” a local mayor told the BBC after the damage, “but if we don’t do anything about it problems will keep happening.”

Glendale’s pedestrian bridge, of course, has nowhere near that number of locks. That doesn’t mean there aren’t safety concerns.

“We were aware that that was happening,” Abbo said of the recurring love locks. “Because of safety reasons, we take them down periodically, but they keeping popping up.”

The city does maintain the bridge and does in fact cut them off from time to time, meaning a love lock left there won’t necessarily symbolize an everlasting love in the way sweethearts may hope. GlendaleOne, the city’s online system that allows residents to submit service requests, typically gets notes about street light outages or trash, but love locks at the bridge, too, have been reported.

While the volume of locks on Glendale’s bridge may not look like enough to add troublesome weight, there’s a unique risk in Glendale that even the Pont des Arts needn’t worry about.

The bridge sits high above the congested Loop 101, and if a lock or even a piece of one were to fall into heavy traffic whizzing by below at 65 mph, that could cause a serious issue. According to ADOT, traffic along Loop 101 at 67th Avenue shows approximately 110,000 vehicle trips daily.

“We strongly discourage it,” Abbo said. “There are safety concerns. Some of these locks are sturdy but some of them are flimsy.”