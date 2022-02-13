ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Love found

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I really didn’t know this kind of love existed in the world until my son came into our life.”. That’s what Pete Mercurio told People magazine about his son. “I love this kid more than anything in the world.”. But 21 years ago, Mercurio was in...

royalexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Kevin Love
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Russell Wilson Hilariously Reveals How His Beat Up Wallet Got Him A 1st Date With Ciara — Watch

Russell Wilson is sharing how he picked up his wife Ciara, and it’s perhaps not the way you expected!. Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely one of the cutest married couples we know, but when they first started seeing each other, Ciara was still testing him out to see if he was the right guy for her. On Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Sirius XM show, the football star shared how he came back with the best pickup line that ultimately scored him his wife.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Cowboys#Obituary#Jets#Bills#People
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals How the Super Bowl Is Different for Her This Year

This year’s Super Bowl is going to feel a little bit different than usual for Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. There’s no doubt about that. Nowadays, Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role in Blue Bloods. She has been starring in the CBS police procedural since 2010. Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan, who’s played by Tom Selleck, and a sister to Danny and Jamie Reagan. They are played by Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes, respectively.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Snoop Dogg Is Going Viral

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd made some waves on Twitter with his reaction to Snoop Dogg’s apparent weed smoking right before Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show. Quote tweeting the New York Post‘s article, the host of “The Herd,” tongue-in-cheekily said: “It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL Never Made Sense. It Makes Even Less Sense 3 Years Later.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. While the game will be a battle between an aging quarterback playing for a legacy and a young gunslinger with nothing to lose, the halftime show promises to be a sprawling event of hip-hop luminaries. And, it should be, considering Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation are producing the show.
NFL
Footwear News

Beyoncé Returns to the Super Bowl in 6-Inch Heels, Lace Bustier, Daisy Dukes & So Many Diamonds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Beyoncé’s world and we’re just living in it. On Sunday, the 28-time Grammy Award winner joined Jay-Z, her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and Kelly Rowland as they watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in California during the Super Bowl. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) Following the annual star-studded match, Queen Bey shut down Instagram by showing off her outfit of the day. The world renowned pop...
FOOTBALL
Harper's Bazaar

Marriage Skepticism: A Love Story

I was insulted when the man I’d later marry told me early in our relationship that he dreamed we got hitched in an Elvis Presley wedding chapel in Las Vegas at my insistence. It wasn’t the venue I despised, but the idea of marriage itself. His dream came soon after I told him that I never intended to wed. I didn’t intend to tie myself to someone who I would inevitably come to loathe, I’d said, impressed by my own fatalism. I needed to be able to leave when the relationship palled. Max didn’t try to dissuade me but said he thought it would be unimaginably sad to consign oneself to spending a life moving from one not particularly meaningful relationship to another. Usually I enjoyed sparring with suitors on the subject of marriage, but I pondered this and didn’t find an easy rebuttal. Like mine, Max’s parents were divorced. But while my parents’ divorce had been a relief, Max wished his family had stayed intact. I found his longing endearing but also misguided and intensely naïve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gazette

Colorado Springs author, speaker found lifelong friendship with '5 Love Languages' author

It was the late 1960s in Winston-Salem, N.C., and little Clarence Shuler loved nothing more than basketball. And when the young Black boy was invited to a white church with a gym where he could shoot hoops, he couldn’t say no. But it wasn’t that simple for a Black boy. An unspoken rule existed: You didn’t go into a white setting by yourself. Racial tensions were high, and the Ku Klux Klan and the Black Panthers were active. Shuler’s father, in particular, was alarmed. As a teen, one of his friends looked at a white girl in South Carolina and was lynched the same day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
LonghornCountry

Carson Wentz to Leave Colts; Ehlinger Next to Start?

Carson Wentz to leave Indianapolis Colts; Is former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger up next to start?. “(Sam’s) got that ‘it’ factor. I mean everyone who has ever been around the guy says it. Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy