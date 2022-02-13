Television: Julia Garner does a good job in ‘Inventing Anna’

"This is a girl who is saying that she's German but she's really Russian, so she's not gonna have a Russian accent," said Garner, referring to socialite scammer Anna Delvey, shifting her accent as she spoke. "So first I had to do like a European, like a German accent, right, you know? But it's very subtle, it's like, you know, have a vocal fry at the end of it, whatever, right? And then you know I had to add like some little Russian for certain words, it was a very bad Russian accent… And then it gets Americanised, because you know how Americans kind of add a question at the end of everything, like, you know what I mean? Like, Europeans don't do that, right?"

