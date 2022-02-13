ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slip Of The Tongue stars in Punchestown treble for Walsh and McManus

 1 day ago
Slip Of The Tongue played a starring role in a Punchestown treble for jockey Mark Walsh and owner JP McManus with a dramatic victory in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle.

A winner on his hurdling debut at Tipperary last spring, the five-year-old had since had to make do with minor honours at Gowran Park and Limerick respectively.

But having finished third behind two potential Champion Hurdle contenders in Teahupoo and Quilixios over Christmas, Padraig Roche’s inmate was a 5-2 joint-favourite to claim Listed honours in Kildare.

Deploy The Getaway looked the most likely winner when scooting into a clear advantage leaving the back straight, but Slip Of The Tongue reeled him in on the run to the final flight.

Just when it looked like he was getting on top, the Flemensfirth gelding blundered badly, with Walsh doing well to keep the partnership intact.

Slip Of The Tongue regathered his momentum to get back on top by three-quarters of a length – and while the stewards held an inquiry due to the interference suffered by the runner-up, the placings remained unaltered.

Roche said: “That was great, he’s a lovely horse and it’ll keep the father (former rider and trainer Christy Roche) happy as he’s a home-bred. He’s a horse that we’ve liked all the time and he’s learning all the time.

“At Limerick the last day we didn’t learn much. I’d say he stays well and loves that bit of soft ground. Knowing the family, they get better with time and hopefully he will. He’s a fine, big horse.

“I haven’t discussed plans yet but I’d say we’ll keep him at home.”

Midnight Maestro (right) and Shady Operator fight out the finish (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The Walsh-McManus treble was initiated by Midnight Maestro (9-2), who edged out stablemate Shady Operator in the Hollywoodbets Bet 10 Get 30 PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase.

Enda Bolger’s pair drew clear of the chasing pack from the home turn and it was Walsh’s mount who got the better of a thrilling duel by a neck.

“We’ll give them both an entry for the Cheltenham race now. Whether they’ll be good enough, we’ll see what else is going to turn up,” said Bolger.

“They just swapped it around from the last meeting here. Shady got a cut here the last day and was laid up for a while. He had a run at Navan but the other horse finished better that day.

“Maybe the little bit of fitness at the end probably caught Shady out. I thought for a minute he was coming back at him again.

“They were fine and professional about it and their jumping was good.”

Ciel De Neige clears the final fence (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Walsh and McManus doubled up with the Willie Mullins-trained Ciel De Niege (5-4 favourite), who comfortably made it three from three over fences in the Hollywoodbets Cheltenham Festival Preview March 3rd Rated Novice Chase.

Mullins said: “He did that nicely, coming back to two miles. It was just a pity about the two mistakes he made.

“I’m very happy he did that, he enjoys things more over fences.

“He’ll be entered in a couple of races (at Cheltenham) and maybe in a handicap as well. We’ll have a look at options after this and chat to connections to see where he fits in.”

newschain

Marie’s Rock bounces back to book Cheltenham ticket

Marie’s Rock booked her place at Cheltenham Festival with a battling display to win the Virgin Mares Warwick Mares’ Hurdle. The Nicky Henderson-trained mare showed an admirable attitude to outpoint Get A Tonic by three lengths under Aidan Coleman. It was a well-deserved success following a luckless run...
ANIMALS
newschain

Kilcruit enjoys Punchestown stroll

Top-class bumper horse Kilcruit belatedly opened his account over hurdles with a straightforward success at Punchestown. The seven-year-old won the major bumpers at the Dublin Racing Festival and Punchestown last season, either side of being narrowly denied by stablemate Sir Gerhard in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He was expected...
SPORTS
newschain

Fakir D’Oudairies aiming for Grade One gold in Ascot Chase

Joseph O’Brien is looking to Fakir D’Oudairies to seize another Grade One opportunity as he flies the flag for Ireland in Saturday’s Betfair Ascot Chase. The seven-year-old has bumped into Willie Mullins’ Allaho the last twice and O’Brien has been chosen to travel in search of calmer waters.
WORLD
thepressboxlts.com

Aqueduct Barn Notes: Morello Likely To Head to G3 Gotham Stakes

(Morello / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Dave Lyon of Blue Lion Thoroughbreds is beginning to experience a high level thrill of ownership with Morello and Fromanothamutha, who are slated to make their next start in the Grade 3, $300,000 Gotham on March 5 at Aqueduct Racetrack. The one-turn mile Gotham...
SPORTS
newschain

Bolger seeking suitable opportunity for new recruit Prengarde

Enda Bolger is running out of time to get a run into his new French recruit Prengarde before the Cheltenham Festival. Bought by JP McManus after winning at Compiegne, he is joint-favourite with some bookmakers for the Glenfarclas Chase with Tiger Roll. Only a six-year-old, Bolger is not keen on...
ANIMALS
newschain

Hughie Morrison celebrates landmark 1,000th winner

Hughie Morrison celebrated his 1,000th career victory when Miss Fairfax coasted to success at Catterick. Morrison took out a licence in 1997 and while he is principally a Flat trainer, every year bar his first he has had winners over jumps. They included a Cheltenham Festival success with Frenchman’s Creek...
SPORTS
newschain

Third Wind primed for Rendlesham Hurdle defence

Third Wind is set to bid for back-to-back victories in the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday before he heads for the Cheltenham Festival. Trainer Hughie Morrison is favouring the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle rather than the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Final for the eight-year-old, who has to carry a 6lb penalty on Merseyside for his victory in 2021.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Marnane outlines ambitious plans for Freescape

David Marnane has big plans for Freescape following his excellent run in the Singspiel Stakes at Meydan. The County Tipperary handler is looking forward to the seven-year-old having a second crack at the Jebel Hatta there next month, before heading to All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle in April. Freescape advertised...
ANIMALS
newschain

Warner favouring Ryanair Chase tilt with Eldorado Allen

Terry Warner remains keen on the Ryanair Chase for Eldorado Allen despite his victory in the Denman Chase prompting talk of supplementing for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Warner, who co-owns the eight-year-old with John Romans, was delighted with victory over the near three-mile trip at Newbury on Saturday but feels the three and a quarter miles of the Gold Cup would be too far.
SPORTS
newschain

Middleham Park team savouring St Moritz challenge with Mordred

Middleham Park Racing owners will experience one of the most unique spectacles in the sport when they travel to the famous White Turf meeting in Switzerland to watch Mordred take on the Grosser Preis von St Moritz. The Milton Harris-trained gelding has already triumphed twice on the snow, firstly taking...
SPORTS
BBC

Newbury: Glory And Fortune & Eldorado Allen triumph on 'Super Saturday'

Glory And Fortune won the Betfair Hurdle from I Like To Move It in a thrilling finish at Newbury. The 20-1 shot, ridden by Stan Sheppard for trainer Tom Lacey, took Europe's richest handicap hurdle on 'Super Saturday' in a photo finish. Earlier Eldorado Allen, under Brendan Powell, won the...
SPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

In Full Swing: Melbourne’s Autumn Racing Carnival 2022

Melbourne, the epicenter of Australian horse racing, tends to get a lot of international attention in the autumn (springtime in Australia) as the great and good of the industry heads to Flemington Racecourse for the Melbourne Cup. But Australians really adore their racing, and the elite action continues across the country all throughout the year. That’s the case right now as we see this year’s Melbourne Autumn Racing Carnival is in full swing.
SPORTS
UPI News

Classic Causeway, Blackadder jump into Derby picture

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Classic Causeway jumped to the top of the Kentucky Derby candidates' leaderboard with an impressive win at Tampa Bay Downs, and another Bob Baffert-trained horse, Blackadder, won a Derby prep in California in notable weekend horse racing. Nest made her case for a Kentucky Oaks bid,...
ANIMALS
