Giving frozen Afghan funds to families of 9/11 victims is 'unjust,' former Afghan president says

By Grayson Quay
The Week
 1 day ago
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said Sunday that the White House's decision to distribute funds seized from the country's ousted pro-Western government to the families of 9/11 victims is "unjust and unfair" and "an atrocity against Afghan people," The Associated Press reported....

The Week

