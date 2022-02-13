ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chilly air returns as temperatures stay below freezing Sunday

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
 1 day ago
PITTSBURGH — Chilly air is back. You won’t want to head outside without your winter coat today. Temperatures this morning start in the teens and end up in the 20s this afternoon.

Today will be mostly dry, but a few flurries are possible. Snow showers return tonight. Expect a light dusting on Monday morning.

Valentine’s Day will feature cold conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the teens, but wind chills will be in the single digits. Highs will be in the 20s but feel like the teens.

The week starts dry with showers returning toward the end of the workweek.

Pittsburgh, PA
