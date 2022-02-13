ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sweet Magnolias’ Cast Reveal Bond With Costar Jamie Lynn Spears and More Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Pour one out! After working together for two seasons on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, the show’s leading ladies are just as welcoming and friendly as their onscreen counterparts.

While JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan) and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) have their on-camera disagreements with Jamie Lynn Spears’ Noreen Fitzgibbons, whom Maddie’s husband Bill Townsend (Chris Klein) left Maddie for, their real lives couldn’t be any further away from how they act in scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duRMG_0eDKB8SE00
Netflix

“She is a dear friend and a wonderful mother,” the Privileged alum, 42, gushed about the Things I Should Have Said author, 30, exclusively to Us Weekly ahead of the Netflix season 2 premiere.

While Headley, 47, didn’t have many scenes with Spears, the two actresses instantly bonded over similar stages of motherhood.

“Jamie Lynn and I have not had many scenes together because, you know, Helen is not too fond of her. She’s getting there,” the Broadway veteran told Us. “But Jamie Lynn has always been so sweet. She’s so professional and kind and soft-spoken and just a sweet, very kind heart trying her best to be a good mommy and a good wife [to husband Jamie Watson].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK5js_0eDKB8SE00
Jamie Lynn Spears Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Headley continued: “I appreciate that in her. I didn’t know what to expect when I was gonna run into Jamie Lynn, you know, and found myself just sitting with her and, and we would talk and laugh and giggle. When I came into the show, my baby was 3 months old and hers [daughter Ivey, now 3] was about a year and so she was understanding me, you know, breast-feeding in the trailer and pumping. And so, she’d be like, ‘Just do this and get this and get this for that.’ … But it was great to have, you know, that [advice] from her.”

Season 2 of the Netflix drama picked up where its first season — which premiered in May 2020 — left off as viewers learned who was involved in a terrifying car accident alongside Maddie’s son Kyle Townsend (Logan Allen). In the new episodes, the three Corner Spa owners continued to manage their friendships and romances, alongside parenting and their busy careers. While the Zoey 101 alum’s pregnant character left Serenity by the first season’s end, she eventually came back ahead of her first child’s birth. There, she reconnected with Maddie and her children as she prepared to embark on her own motherhood journey with daughter Rebecca.

To find out what the Sweet Magnolias ladies said about the rest of their costars, check out the video above!

Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias is now streaming on Netflix.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

