Nathan MacKinnon has been cleared to return by the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon had missed the last four games for the Avs after a hit by Taylor Hall of the Boston Bruins forced MacKinnon’s stick to strike himself in the face and head, giving him a concussion and broken nose. MacKinnon is expected to suit up and play for the Avs in their next game, Sunday versus the Dallas Stars.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO