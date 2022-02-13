ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How did the Los Angeles Rams reach Super Bowl 56?

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams were firmly expected to be in the Super Bowl 56 picture. However, despite being one of the favorites to win the NFC, the season did not always go smoothly for the Rams. Let’s look back at the Rams’ path to Super Bowl...

www.profootballnetwork.com

The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
Person
Von Miller
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tom Brady Photo

It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday. Most years, that would mean legendary Tom Brady is getting ready to play in the game. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven of them, after all. But Brady, 44, is now retired. The Buccaneers lost to the Rams...
NFL
Fox News

Rams beat Bengals in epic Super Bowl LVI thriller: LIVE UPDATES

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after an incredible performance in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Kupp hauled in eight receptions for 92 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive with 1:25 to go in the game.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What time is Super Bowl 56 tomorrow? Super Bowl kickoff time and TV channel

It’s the game everyone has been waiting for all year, Super Bowl 56. The field of 32 teams has been parsed down to just two. The Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Can Rams QB Matthew Stafford finally win a Super Bowl in Year 13, or will the Bengals’ surprising run claim one more name? What time can you watch Super Bowl 56? Keep reading below for the big game’s start time, channel, and live stream options.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Super Bowl records that could be broken in 2022

A subplot of every Super Bowl is to look at what records can be broken during the game. The relative Super Bowl inexperience of the two teams playing in Super Bowl 56 means that not a huge number of career records look set to potentially be broken in 2022. However, as with every Super Bowl, there is the potential for several single-game records to be broken.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Joe Burrow DFS Value, Prop Bets vs. Rams: Can Burrow cap off a storybook season with a ring?

After 21 weeks of NFL football, we have reached Super Bowl 56. For those looking for one last chance at the DFS or prop bet action, we dive into Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow to see his fantasy football outlook as he takes on the Los Angeles Rams. Is there any value for Burrow on the prop bet market, and should he be in your DFS lineups come Sunday?
NFL

