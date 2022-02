On Feb. 11, the Oberlin basketball team were officially crowns champions of the Lorain County League following their 80-70 win over Clearview. In a season that looked like a winner-takes-all LC8 championship game between them and Columbia on Feb. 18, the Phoenix can exhale as they Keystone Wildcats handed Columbia their second conference loss of the season 43-38, putting them in second place with Oberlin being the only conference team left on their schedule.

