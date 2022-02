Editor’s note: This piece discusses panic attacks and death that some people might find disturbing. The other night I wasn’t. After an average day, with nothing particularly good or bad affecting me more than usual, I completely panicked. Luckily, I hadn’t been driving when my hands began shaking or when my lungs tightened as I closed my eyes. I had already pulled over. The Marathon gas station across from Dairy Queen in the late evening probably wasn’t the safest place for me to do this, as I was completely alone. The rain dripped across my windshield, but honestly, I’m debating whether it was actual rain or if my tears were just blurring the night around me. Nevertheless, I knew I wasn’t okay.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO