2021 Interim Head Coach for USC football, Donte Williams, was the only coach retained by new USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley. Williams will be the Defensive Backs Coach and Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, which is a great spot for him. Many forget how good of a cornerbacks coach he was at USC in 2020--his first season here. The corners performed way better at his time here when he was directly working with them, as opposed to when he had to switch his focus to be the head coach of the whole team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO