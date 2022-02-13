ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dutch student who smuggled Bibles into the Soviet Union in its dying days

By Rupert Christiansen
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gripping memoir by one of Holland’s most admired novelists begins with a weirdly farcical encounter: in 1988, the author, then a penniless student with a degree in Russian, is approached out of the blue by a stranger of pious demeanour who asks him to travel to Leningrad and take delivery...

