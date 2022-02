SPEARFISH — Brooklyn Flemming and Auriella Ehnes are this week’s Black Hills Gold Swimmers of the Week. Auriella is the daughter of Abby and Tyler Ehnes. This is Ella’s second year on the team, and she is consistently dropping time in her races and recently qualified for several events for State A. Ella works hard at practice, listens, understands the workouts, and is often a lane leader. The fifth-grader loves camping, hunting, gymnastics, being active outdoors with her family, and playing with her two little brothers.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO