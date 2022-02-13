Matching LA Angels players with their Los Angels Rams parallels

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some celebrations turned violent and destructive following the Los Angeles Rams thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night. Feb. 13, 2022. (OnSceneTV) Large crowds gathered in downtown L.A., surrounding passing vehicles, setting off fireworks, climbing signs and shutting down streets. Los Angeles police went into a tactical alert and several off-ramps from the 110 Freeway were closed. “We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the downtown L.A. area,” the LAPD tweeted a little after 10:30 p.m. Police issued a dispersal order to a group at 11th and Hope streets. At...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO