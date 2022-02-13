Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star safety Brenden Jordan

It has been a lot of fun to watch Terrence Shannon Jr. develop and improving these last three seasons. He has been one of Texas Tech's most athletic and dynamic players. However, this season has been hard to watch as Shannon has missed several games because of lingering injuries. The missed time has hurt his ability to get back to his top form and gain the chemistry with his teammates. — In Saturday's game the Southpaw from Chicago changed everyone's mind about his status moving forward. After the crowd went dead silent after Kevin McCullar had to be helped off the court with a leg injury, Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and took it the distance for a thunderous Tomahawk dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Tech had been behind for most of the first half against TCU by as many as 12 points. Tech had started to whittle on that lead before McCullar went to the floor. Everyone was stunned and when play resumed the atmosphere seemed ominous up until the Shannon's dunk. Terrence Shannon Jr. sent a message to the fans which told everyone in the USA and watching on TV, "I'm Back". I also think there was a silent message sent to TCU to the tune of a 12 point loss to Texas Tech.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO