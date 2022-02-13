ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star safety Brenden Jordan

By Jarret Johnson
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Tech kept the good times rolling on the recruiting trail with the commitment of 2023 Mansfield (TX) safety Brenden Jordan, who announced his pledge to the Red Raiders via Twitter on Sunday morning. The 6-foot, 185-pound four-star recruit chose the Red Raiders over Arizona and Arkansas after declaring his top...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star 2023 offensive lineman Ian Reed grabs Oklahoma State offer

Oklahoma State football made a move on a fast-rising offensive line recruit in the 2023 class. Austin (Tex.) Vandegrift prospect Ian Reed is on of the top tackles in the current junior class and added an offer from the Cowboys last Friday. Reed made his rating debut as a four-star...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

No. 1 LB Anthony Hill Jr. includes Tide in top group

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. used his seventeenth birthday as an opportunity to announce his top six schools. The programs making the cut for the Denton (Texas) Ryan product are: Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC (in alphabetical order). Ranked the nation's No. 1 linebacker, per the industry-generated...
NFL
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star DL Lebbeus Overton as visits near

Texas A&M signed the nation's highest-ranking class in the history of recruiting rankings when the Aggies added five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and national top-50 safety Jacoby Mathews on the February Signing Day. The Aggies might not be done yet, though, as they are looking to add to their historic...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 78, West Virginia 73

On a flight home from Oxford, Miss., Kansas State discovered a collective resolve that disappeared for one half against Baylor and another against Iowa State but has been largely in place for other times in the last two-plus weeks. When the chips were down against West Virginia on Monday night, K-State again found that needed resolve.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Cedar Hill, TX
State
Arkansas State
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

Live updates: No. 6 KU basketball vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas basketball (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) faces a quick turnaround with a Big Monday matchup with Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks enter Monday’s game off the back of a close win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma State, on the other hand, enters the contest off the back of a blowout win over West Virginia at home.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Updated scouting report for Top247 safety Rahmir Stewart

After seeing limited reps during a shortened spring season, Philadelphia Imhotep safety Rahmir Stewart returned to the starting lineup and had a huge influence in the Panthers playing in the state title game. Stewart, who is the No. 10 safety in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, remains open with his recruitment.
NFL
247Sports

Quick recap: No. 6 KU basketball blows out Oklahoma State at home

Kansas basketball defeated Oklahoma State 76-62 on Monday blowout fashion. Both teams traded blows early but KU started to take control of the contest at the mid-way point of the first half. KU used a 10-2 run to establish a cushion and KU went into the break leading by 10. In the second half, KU used an extended 20-5 run to blow the game open and take a game-high 26-point lead. From there, the Jayhawks saw the game out to improve to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12).
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#West Texas#American Football#The Red Raiders#Ole Miss#Smu#Usc
247Sports

Konner Barrett building momentum going into spring

Konner Barrett was among the top performers at the sixth annual QB Throw Down event earlier this month and recently picked up another scholarship offer to build some momentum heading into the spring evaluation period. The quarterback from Naples (Fla.) Gulf Coast is beginning to build dialogue with several other...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Huggins details Osabuohien's absence in loss to Kansas State

West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien did not play in Monday night's loss to Kansas State. Head coach Bob Huggins said the senior was not suspended. Osabuohien was ejected late in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State and exchanged words with his coach before he was led away to the locker room.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Anatomy of a Tomahawk Dunk by Terrence Shannon Jr.

It has been a lot of fun to watch Terrence Shannon Jr. develop and improving these last three seasons. He has been one of Texas Tech's most athletic and dynamic players. However, this season has been hard to watch as Shannon has missed several games because of lingering injuries. The missed time has hurt his ability to get back to his top form and gain the chemistry with his teammates. — In Saturday's game the Southpaw from Chicago changed everyone's mind about his status moving forward. After the crowd went dead silent after Kevin McCullar had to be helped off the court with a leg injury, Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and took it the distance for a thunderous Tomahawk dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Tech had been behind for most of the first half against TCU by as many as 12 points. Tech had started to whittle on that lead before McCullar went to the floor. Everyone was stunned and when play resumed the atmosphere seemed ominous up until the Shannon's dunk. Terrence Shannon Jr. sent a message to the fans which told everyone in the USA and watching on TV, "I'm Back". I also think there was a silent message sent to TCU to the tune of a 12 point loss to Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Look: Louisville football 2023 recruiting class holds five

The 2023 recruiting cycle still has 10 months until the early signing period in December, but Louisville's class is off to an excellent start. UofL entered February's dead period, which halts all in-person contact, with a strong first five to its class. At this early stage, Louisville's class sits No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
247Sports

Former Tennessee WR announces transfer commitment

One of the Tennessee players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last month has found his next program. Wide receiver Andison Coby, who went into the database on Jan. 12, announced via social media on Monday that he's committed to transfer to Western Michigan. He played one season with the Vols after joining the program from junior college and played in one game in 2021, recording his only catch in the win against Tennessee Tech in September.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

SEC baseball power rankings: Nation's best league is back

The best conference in college baseball is back this week, and fans of the sport are not going to find better entertainment anytime soon with Major League Baseball's lockout continuing to drag on. SEC baseball returns Friday when the league's 14 teams begin their 2022 campaigns as the road to the College World Series starts.
MLB
247Sports

Tyree Appleby questionable for Texas A&M game Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The injury bug just keeps biting the Florida Gators, claiming its latest victim on Saturday afternoon on the road at Kentucky. Starting point guard Tyree Appleby went down hurt early in the first half and had to leave the game after reaggravating a thigh bruise. He briefly attempted a return in the second half but wasn't able to stay in the game for long.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kansas State helps postseason chances, damages WVU's with 78-73 win

West Virginia puts a four-game winning streak in the series on the line tonight when it visits Kansas State in the 7 o'clock game on ESPN2. The Mountaineers have won 13 of the last 17 games in this series and cannot afford a loss if they want to maintain hopes of earning an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Four observations from KU basketball's 76-62 win over Oklahoma State

Kansas basketball defeated Oklahoma State 76-62 on Monday inside Allen Fieldhouse. The win gives KU 10 victories in league play for the 28th straight season, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I basketball. KU remains in front of Baylor in the Big 12 race by one game in the loss column with the Bears set to take on third-place Texas Tech on the road Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Official: Alabama announces addition of Joe Cox as tight ends coach

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced the addition of Joe Cox to the Crimson Tide staff on Friday as the tight ends coach. "We are excited to add Joe Cox to our staff to coach tight ends," Saban said. "Joe is an outstanding young coach who possesses extensive experience coaching tight ends. He has tremendous enthusiasm for teaching the game of football and is a great recruiter who works tirelessly at his craft."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Iowa lands 2023 DL Chase Brackney

The Hawkeyes 2023 class grew on Monday when Cherry Creek, CO native Chase Brackney announced his commitment to Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa staff. Director of Football Recruiting Tyler Barnes teased the news on Monday morning prior to the announcement. He hails from the same high school as Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy