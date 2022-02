Marvel hasn’t quite nailed down whether the members of Hydra are straight-up Nazis. Aside from some discussion in Agents of SHIELD, the MCU has only gone as far as to say they’re the sort of villains who would happily work with Nazis, but don’t hold any sort of fascistic or racist views themselves. It’s the sort of thing that’s increasingly common as comics are adapted to blockbuster movies and beyond, where most real-life prejudices get scrubbed away, even as they’re used to inform the level of evil we’re supposed to read into a villain.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO