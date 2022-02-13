ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rapper Kodak Black shot outside of Super Bowl party hosted by Justin Bieber

By Brian Linder
Rapper Kodak Black was among three people shot outside a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Justin Bieber Friday night, according to multiple reports. Kodak, 24, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was reportedly shot in the leg outside of a...

