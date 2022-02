Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone. As the subheadline of this article alluded, it’s not a time of much harmony between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association. The Saturday proposal from MLB wasn’t much of an improved proposal at all, and thus, it’s now all but ensured that spring training will be delayed. At this point, it’s probably 50/50 at best that the season itself actually starts on time. There’s always the possibility of a lot of details getting worked out in a hurry as deadlines approach, but right now, the outlook isn’t brilliant in ol’ Mudville.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO