NHL

Flyers' Jackson Cates: Loaned to AHL

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cates was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, per CapFriendly....

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

TRADE ALERT: Canadiens Acquire Goaltender Andrew Hammond

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
NHL
habsworld.net

Habs acquire Andrew Hammond

HabsWorld.net -- With Cayden Primeau struggling and Samuel Montembeault playing through injury, it was only a matter of time before the Habs added a goalie. They did so on Saturday, acquiring Andrew Hammond from Minnesota in exchange for winger Brandon Baddock. While the 34-year-old netminder hasn’t come close to matching...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
NESN

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wils

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild, per the Canadiens official website. On its face, this trade means very little as Hammond is no better than a backup goaltender in the NHL, but this does give the organization some depth in goal as they await the possible return of Carey Price. Brandon Baddock was sent to the Wild in this deal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Morgan Frost: Promoted from AHL

Frost was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday. Frost has logged 18 points over 20 performances for AHL Lehigh Valley this season. The 22-year-old has registered seven points over 26 NHL appearances in 2021-22.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 02/13/22

The stage is officially set for the knockout rounds of the Olympic tournament. After today’s results, the United Stated, Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee, and Sweden have earned byes for the qualifying round while the remaining eight teams enter do-or-die mode. Back in North America though, those Olympic contests won’t resume until late Monday night while NHL action rolls on with four games apiece on Sunday and Monday, including sixteen different teams. As those clubs, as well as the other half of the league, prepares for the week ahead, keep up with all of the roster tweaks right here:
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Noah Juulsen: Reassigned to AHL

Juulsen was demoted to AHL Abbotsford on Monday, per CapFriendly. Juulsen has distributed two assists over seven NHL games this season. He will resume his campaign with AHL Abbotsford, looking to build upon 10 points over 27 appearances in 2021-22.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jack Rathbone’s scoring tear and more: 3 stories from the Abbotsford Canucks’ big week

The Abbotsford Canucks just had their best week of the season. As the NHL team relied on strong goaltending and limiting the opposition, the AHL team ran up the score out at the Abbotsford Centre. The Abbotsford Canucks played four home games this week and scored a total of 26 goals in those four games. They put up eight goals twice over the past four games and we saw some stellar performances over the past seven days.
NHL
Yardbarker

Watch: Lindstrom beats Kahkonen from distance for first NHL goal

The 23-year-old Detroit Red Wings defenseman scored his first National Hockey League goal in the first period of Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. After receiving a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi at the right point, Lindstrom unleashed a wrist shot that found its way past Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen first his first NHL tally.
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
The Associated Press

Laine scores with :08 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins had to admit Patrik Laine’s shot that gave Columbus a late victory over the Montreal Canadiens was impressive. Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation as the Blue Jackets posted a 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.
NHL
FanSided

The Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange: The Philly Series

The Detroit Red Wings have played two games since the All-Star break, both against Philly. The Wings came away with a 6-3 win in Philadelphia and a 4-2 win in Detroit. With a two-win week wrapped up, let’s head to the Red Wings Stock Exchange to asses the player’s performances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Playing Monday

Leddy (upper body) will participate in Monday's game versus Minnesota, per NHL.com. Leddy has averaged 21:16 of ice time -- 1:41 during the man advantage -- and generated 12 points over 44 games this season. The 30-year-old will return having missed three games while recovering from an upper-body injury. Jordan Oesterle is likely to see a reduced role upon Leddy's return.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Red Wings have confidence as they head on the road

Among the encouraging trends for the Detroit Red Wings as they approach the middle of February with April on their minds: their recent success on the road. They play at the Minnesota Wild on Monday, come home, and then play at the New York Rangers Thursday. Both teams entered the week above the the playoff line, which is where the Wings (22-21-6) hope to be when the season ends in 33 games. They're in position to challenge for a wild-card spot, buoyed by a two-game winning streak that has created a wave of confidence.
NHL

