The big cats of Hollywood

Angie Harmon is reflecting on the new direction her career has taken since she ended her reign as Jane Clementine Rizzoli on "Rizzoli & Isles." The 49-year-old spoke to reporters on Wednesday about her latest role in the Lifetime original film, "Buried in Barstow," in which Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother who is "determined to shield her daughter from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can't protect themselves."

