ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The big cats of Hollywood

By Larry Wilson
Riverside Press Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers Hammerstein, a television reality-show producer of some renown, is pounding his thumbs on top of his iPhone screen, writing a rather too-long group text to a bunch of industry pals. Two years into the pandemic, what had been a regular Saturday morning gang whose members met for breakfast...

www.pe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Angie Harmon dishes on ‘learning process’ of dealing with rejection in Hollywood: ‘It is humbling’

Angie Harmon is reflecting on the new direction her career has taken since she ended her reign as Jane Clementine Rizzoli on "Rizzoli & Isles." The 49-year-old spoke to reporters on Wednesday about her latest role in the Lifetime original film, "Buried in Barstow," in which Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother who is "determined to shield her daughter from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can't protect themselves."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The Rock and Halle Berry Give the Super Bowl a Big, Bizarre Hollywood Opening

As everyone knows, the Super Bowl is the biggest event in Hollywood—er, I mean sports. The gradual evolution of the championship game into a night-long bonanza of showbiz spectacle reached its inevitable apex Sunday night with a Super Bowl that took place in Los Angeles, allowing the lines between sporting event and entertainment to finally blur completely.
NFL
FMX 94.5

Frances Bean Cobain Sells Her Hollywood Hills Home

Take a tour of Frances Bean Cobain's recently sold home in Hollywood Hills which was built in 1926. Kat Von D Lists Victorian Built in 1896 in L.A. With Blood Red Pool. Kat Von D has listed her Victorian home in Los Angeles that was built in 1896 and features a blood red pool and hidden speakeasy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
brides.com

Celebrity Planner Mindy Weiss Says "Old Hollywood" Weddings Will Be Big in 2022

After almost 30 years in the industry, Mindy Weiss is still on top. With countless celebrity weddings under her belt (most recently, she planned Paris Hilton's lavish three-day celebration in Bel-Air), she's the go-to planner to the stars thanks to her unique eye for design, wild (in a good way) imagination, and the signature warmth and kindness she brings to every project she touches.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Hollywood Hills#Hollywood Sign#Big Tech#Iphone#Facetimes
HuffingtonPost

'Bel-Air' Star Coco Jones Is Having Her Renaissance Moment

Before she could talk, Coco Jones could sing, mimicking near-perfect pitch notes from the Barney theme song. At her first school talent show, Jones sang “Tomorrow,” the signature tune from the musical “Annie.” The girl raised in Lebanon, Tennessee, by a vocalist and a former NFL player always wanted to be on stage — and her parents were supportive — but she initially leaned into sports.
LEBANON, TN
thenerdstash.com

Regina King Opens Up About Passing of Son, Ian Alexander Jr.

Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King announces the passing of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. His passing comes after the release of his track “Green Eyes,” where his mother promoted the song to his followers. The note of death has been reported as a suicide by People. Ian Alexander Jr. was born on January 19, 1996. He had just celebrated his 26th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Describes TV Mother, Bea Arthur

The country first really saw Adrienne Barbeau in the early 1970s. That’s when she played the daughter on Maude. And she had a terrific woman playing her mother. After all, Bea Arthur brought Maude to life. And without Maude, Arthur might not have played Dorothy on Golden Girls. Can you imagine our TV lives without that show? Coincidentally, Maude also gave us Rue McClanahan as Arthur’s best friend. Years later, McClanahan talked Arthur into joining the cast of Golden Girls.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Miami Herald

Crystal Hefner Confirms Holly Madison’s ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Allegation

Mixed reactions. Since the premiere of Secrets of Playboy, Hugh Hefner‘s family and friends have weighed in with their thoughts about the A&E docuseries. Some of the late Playboy founder’s associates have slammed the series as “ridiculous,” while others have corroborated the participants’ claims. Crystal Hefner, who was married to the media mogul from 2012 until his death in September 2017, confirmed one of the stories Holly Madison told in the Monday, January 24, series premiere.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy