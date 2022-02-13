ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

30 Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes for a High-Protein Dinner

By Andrea Jordan
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m329d_0eDK5xPH00

The beauty of slow cooker meals is that, in most cases, they're made with minimal ingredients and you can set-and-forget them. And when you can guarantee a slow cooker meal will be chock-full of protein, you've got a winner, winner chicken dinner .

That's why we rounded up 30 slow cooker chicken recipes that guarantee satisfaction and satiety thanks to their high protein content. Our list includes one-pot wonders that can be served alone as well as main dish entrees that can be served with sides.

Keep reading for a slew of chicken-based recipes that are perfected when cooked low and slow in your Crock Pot .

1. Slow Cooker Chicken Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hp7kk_0eDK5xPH00

"This recipe uses mayonnaise to bring creaminess, but it is high in saturated fats which can increase bad cholesterol and pose a risk for heart health," Miranda Galati, RD , says. To lighten it up and add more protein, swap half of the mayo for low-fat Greek yogurt.

2. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgwNn_0eDK5xPH00

Soy sauce is high in sodium which can lead to bloating and water retention and may even raise blood pressure , Galati says. Consider swapping traditional soy sauce with the low-sodium variety or coconut aminos.

3. Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ig90M_0eDK5xPH00

"The tomatoes in this recipe have the antioxidant lycopene , which supports heart health," Galati says. "And green peppers are rich in vitamin C."

4. Slow Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1521wD_0eDK5xPH00

This dish may be lacking in fiber, Galati says. To add, serve this chicken with a 1/2 cup of black beans which has 7.6 grams of protein and 7.5 grams of fiber.

5. Chicken Cream Cheese Chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaH98_0eDK5xPH00

"Chicken chili is a great alternative to traditional beef chili because it offers the same protein with a little less saturated fats," Galati says. To reduce sodium content, use low-sodium chicken broth.

6. Crockpot BBQ Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHimF_0eDK5xPH00

Since pre-made BBQ sauces can be high in sugar, look for a low-sugar option from the store. "You could also make you own from scratch," Galati suggests.

7. Crock Pot Thai Chicken Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPQqy_0eDK5xPH00

"Carrots, bell pepper, onion, ginger and garlic all provide unique health benefits," Galati says. "These colorful vegetables offer fiber, vitamins and health-promoting phytochemicals ."

8. Hawaiian Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kn5G_0eDK5xPH00

While bacon is delicious and can be enjoyed in moderation, i's also high in sodium, Galati warns. "Try using half the amount of bacon the recipe calls for and for a slightly lower fat option, you could use center cut bacon."

9. Classic Chicken Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfsGv_0eDK5xPH00

This classic soup recipe is low in carbohydrates. "Starchy carbs are important to feel energized and satisfied all day long," Galati says. "I'd recommend adding a source of fiber-rich carbs like brown rice or potatoes."

10. Slow Cooker White Chicken and Quinoa Chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFy9J_0eDK5xPH00

Using canned beans is an inexpensive way to add protein and fiber to any meal, Galati says. "Some people may notice that canned beans cause uncomfortable gas because they have oligosaccharides that can upset sensitive bellies. To prevent gas, make sure to drain and rinse the beans well before using."

11. Slow Cooker Bourbon Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGhar_0eDK5xPH00

"One way to make this main dish more balanced is to add a side of vegetables," Hannah Cooper, RD , says. "If you're looking to lower the cards in this dish, try swapping the white rice for cauliflower rice."

12. Crock Pot Chicken Fajitas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPjBJ_0eDK5xPH00

"This dish has at least two servings of vegetables, but if you wanted to add more, I would recommend throwing in some zucchini," Cooper says. "It's high in antioxidants , vitamins and minerals, and would complement the flavor profile of this dish."

13. Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298KDL_0eDK5xPH00

If you're watching your sodium, consider using low-sodium or no-salt-added black beans in this recipe, Cooper suggests. And swapping the cheese for avocado keeps the creaminess of the bowl, but adds healthy fat .

14. Slow Cooker Chicken Ropa Vieja

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fMzc_0eDK5xPH00

This chicken entree is full of protein and even has 3 grams of fiber, Cooper says. To make it a well-balanced meal, consider serving with a complex carb like brown rice or quinoa.

15. Slow Cooker Chicken Shawarma Pitas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1N3q_0eDK5xPH00

"Whole wheat pita pockets are great for this recipe because they have more nutrients and fiber," Cooper suggests. If you're looking to enjoy this without added carbs, consider using a lettuce wrap.

16. Cafe Rio Slow Cooker Chicken and Cilantro Rice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmShm_0eDK5xPH00

Including brown rice and black beans adds complex carbs and fiber to this meal, Cooper says. This is also a great dish to load up on veggies. Customize with your favorite vegetables or use whatever you have in your refrigerator.

17. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwht6_0eDK5xPH00

Coconut milk is the secret to this creamy pot pie recipe without adding dairy. If you want to lower the fat, consider using light coconut milk instead.

18. Crock Pot BBQ Chicken and Pineapple Quesadillas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R369n_0eDK5xPH00

Quesadillas are easy to make and a family favorite. If you don't want to put vegetables inside your quesadilla, consider serving with a side of veggie sticks or a salad to add fiber and other nutrients, Cooper says.

19. Slow Cooker Chicken With Sweet Potatoes and Broccoli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tH9ar_0eDK5xPH00

"This dish is full of protein and fiber, and includes nutritious starchy vegetables," Cooper says. "It's a great balanced meal because you are getting complex carbs from the sweet potatoes and two servings of vegetables."

20. Slow Cooker Chicken and Okra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xo44S_0eDK5xPH00

Even though this meal is already well-balanced with carbs, vegetables and lean protein, including additional vegetables would add some bulk to this meal. Consider a green vegetable like collard greens , swiss chard or kale, Cooper suggests.

21. Slow Cooker Yellow Chicken Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXyUz_0eDK5xPH00

"Curcumin is the active compound found in turmeric, which gives it its beautiful color and anti-inflammatory properties," Sarah Jackson, RD , owner of Origin Nutrition , says. "Adding black pepper to turmeric-infused dishes increases the bioavailability of turmeric."

22. Slow Cooker Creamy Tomato Basil Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpykE_0eDK5xPH00

Jackson recommends adding a cup of diced yellow onions to this recipe, which have compounds that are linked to better immune and digestive health. "Onions are prebiotic and have plant fibers that feed good bacteria in the gut to help them thrive." They also add extra flavor to the dish, too.

23. Crock Pot Chicken With Garlic Sauce and Lentils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JW0Ih_0eDK5xPH00

To lower the fat and sodium in this dish, Jackson recommends swapping butter for avocado oil (which is rich in healthy fat) and using low-sodium broth.

24. Crock Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken and Veggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLPU3_0eDK5xPH00

"Swap red potatoes for sweet potatoes to add more fiber," Jackson suggests. "The extra fiber is good for digestion and will help you feel more full."

25. Crock Pot Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECE9d_0eDK5xPH00

Since eating too much sodium can lead to elevated blood pressure, which is linked to heart disease and stroke, swap regular chicken stock for a low-sodium variety or make your own stock at home .

26. Crock Pot Sweet and Sour Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Yb29_0eDK5xPH00

"Adding broccoli florets to this recipe will increase the fiber," Jackson says. " Studies have shown that eating more fiber-rich foods have a protective effect against certain cancers."

27. Slow Cooker Jerk Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrLke_0eDK5xPH00

"Adding vegetables to this dish like bell peppers and carrots add vitamin C and A content," Jackson says. "These vitamins are both potent antioxidants, which are linked to a reduction in oxidative stress."

28. Slow Cooker Tom Kha Gai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVD25_0eDK5xPH00

Before cooking, leave mushrooms in sunlight with gills facing up to increase their vitamin D levels, Jackson suggests. " Vitamin D is crucial for immune health and most American's don't get enough, especially during the winter months."

29. Creamy Crockpot Chicken Gnocchi Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAsBA_0eDK5xPH00

Consider adding green beans to this soup to increase fiber, folate and vitamins A, C and K, Jackson says. "Folic acid is not only crucial during pregnancy, but it is also linked to lower rates of depression in adults."

30. Crock Pot Chicken Thighs With Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LZzM_0eDK5xPH00

One serving of this recipe clocks in at 32 grams of protein. To make it a well-balanced meal, consider serving with a starch like a potato or brown rice and a side of vegetables like kale, spinach or broccoli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14R7FJ_0eDK5xPH00

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

10 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tuna Salad

According to the National Fishery Institute, one billion pounds of tuna are eaten every year in the United States only, with one go-to recipe being tuna salad, the ubiquitous salad and sandwich add-on that has been commonplace since the 1930s. Tuna quickly went from being animal feed and fish bait to becoming an ingredient used in humble to-go sandwiches and gourmet restaurant specials alike. One reason for this change in public perception is the strongly documented benefits of including tuna as part of a balanced diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Cooper
30Seconds

Creamy Crock Pot® Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: Slow-cooked Chicken & Dumplings Is Pure Comfort Food

A bowl of creamy chicken and dumplings sure can hit the spot. This easy slow-cooker chicken and dumplings recipe is what you need for dinner on a cold winter's night. Put the onion into a slow cooker. Top with the chicken. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the parsley flakes. Add the soup, broth, bay leaf and thyme. Cover and cook on high for about 3 hours.
RECIPES
Idaho State Journal

Crispy, juicy chicken but without the frying

My crispy baked chicken is a favorite at my house. I make it often because it is so easy to put together and is so juicy and delicious. The coating is crispy, and yet there is no frying involved. The baking powder is the secret. It gives the crunch without the calories. And I’ve talked about the benefits of using chicken thighs over breasts — they don’t dry out and are much tastier. The combination of spices is flavorful, and in under an hour, you have a chicken dinner that is both satisfying and delicious.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Cashew Chicken#Chicken Soup#Food Drink#Crock Pot#Rd#Greek#Chicken Cream Cheese#Crockpot Bbq Chicken#Bbq
Taste Of Home

How to Make Strawberry Dump Cake with Only 3 Ingredients

This simple strawberry dump cake is for anyone who’s short on time and in desperate need of dessert. You do exactly what the name suggests: dump the ingredients into a baking dish without mixing. I fell in love with this simple cobbler-like dessert after making it only once! The filling is warm and gooey while the cake topping is golden and buttery.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simply Recipes

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole is a warm dish inspired by the classic Philly Cheesesteak, a sliced steak and onion sandwich served on a roll and topped with cheese. It’s a rich and meaty casserole that is comfort food at its best. The casserole has ground beef, onions, peppers, and mushrooms....
RECIPES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Weekday recipes that use ground beef

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.
RECIPES
Parade

Best Egg Salad Recipe

A great, traditional egg salad should only have a few ingredients. Chopped eggs in a mayonnaise based dressing with salt and pepper. From there the variations are endless to making it something all your own. This classic version is as simple as it gets, but oh so tasty!. How To...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

CHEESY BEEF & POTATO CASSEROLE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cheesy Beef and Potato Casserole from Homemade on a Weeknight. Our other featured recipes include: The Union Club's 1889 Club Sandwich from Not Entirely Average, Triple Chip Strawberry Cookies from Nancy C and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Better than Bojangles Dirty Rice!
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Make Perfect Chicken Wings Every Time, According To A McCormick Chef - Exclusive

The winter months mean frigid temps, dark days, and lots of time spent indoors. But, it also means football Sundays, leading up to the game to end all games — the Super Bowl. And along with game days come all the game day foods, of course. 'Tis the season for nachos, seven layer dip, jalapeño poppers, and the holy grail of Super Bowl snacks, the mighty chicken wing. Whether you're buffalo all the way, like to sweeten things up with barbecue, or reach for some other go-to sauce to toss them up, you can pretty much never go wrong pairing a big basket of wings with the big game. That is, as long as they're made well.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy