30 Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes for a High-Protein Dinner

The beauty of slow cooker meals is that, in most cases, they're made with minimal ingredients and you can set-and-forget them. And when you can guarantee a slow cooker meal will be chock-full of protein, you've got a winner, winner chicken dinner .

That's why we rounded up 30 slow cooker chicken recipes that guarantee satisfaction and satiety thanks to their high protein content. Our list includes one-pot wonders that can be served alone as well as main dish entrees that can be served with sides.

Keep reading for a slew of chicken-based recipes that are perfected when cooked low and slow in your Crock Pot .

1. Slow Cooker Chicken Salad

"This recipe uses mayonnaise to bring creaminess, but it is high in saturated fats which can increase bad cholesterol and pose a risk for heart health," Miranda Galati, RD , says. To lighten it up and add more protein, swap half of the mayo for low-fat Greek yogurt.

2. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken

Soy sauce is high in sodium which can lead to bloating and water retention and may even raise blood pressure , Galati says. Consider swapping traditional soy sauce with the low-sodium variety or coconut aminos.

3. Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

"The tomatoes in this recipe have the antioxidant lycopene , which supports heart health," Galati says. "And green peppers are rich in vitamin C."

4. Slow Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken

This dish may be lacking in fiber, Galati says. To add, serve this chicken with a 1/2 cup of black beans which has 7.6 grams of protein and 7.5 grams of fiber.

5. Chicken Cream Cheese Chili

"Chicken chili is a great alternative to traditional beef chili because it offers the same protein with a little less saturated fats," Galati says. To reduce sodium content, use low-sodium chicken broth.

6. Crockpot BBQ Chicken

Since pre-made BBQ sauces can be high in sugar, look for a low-sugar option from the store. "You could also make you own from scratch," Galati suggests.

7. Crock Pot Thai Chicken Soup

"Carrots, bell pepper, onion, ginger and garlic all provide unique health benefits," Galati says. "These colorful vegetables offer fiber, vitamins and health-promoting phytochemicals ."

8. Hawaiian Chicken

While bacon is delicious and can be enjoyed in moderation, i's also high in sodium, Galati warns. "Try using half the amount of bacon the recipe calls for and for a slightly lower fat option, you could use center cut bacon."

9. Classic Chicken Soup

This classic soup recipe is low in carbohydrates. "Starchy carbs are important to feel energized and satisfied all day long," Galati says. "I'd recommend adding a source of fiber-rich carbs like brown rice or potatoes."

10. Slow Cooker White Chicken and Quinoa Chili

Using canned beans is an inexpensive way to add protein and fiber to any meal, Galati says. "Some people may notice that canned beans cause uncomfortable gas because they have oligosaccharides that can upset sensitive bellies. To prevent gas, make sure to drain and rinse the beans well before using."

11. Slow Cooker Bourbon Chicken

"One way to make this main dish more balanced is to add a side of vegetables," Hannah Cooper, RD , says. "If you're looking to lower the cards in this dish, try swapping the white rice for cauliflower rice."

12. Crock Pot Chicken Fajitas

"This dish has at least two servings of vegetables, but if you wanted to add more, I would recommend throwing in some zucchini," Cooper says. "It's high in antioxidants , vitamins and minerals, and would complement the flavor profile of this dish."

13. Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Bowls

If you're watching your sodium, consider using low-sodium or no-salt-added black beans in this recipe, Cooper suggests. And swapping the cheese for avocado keeps the creaminess of the bowl, but adds healthy fat .

14. Slow Cooker Chicken Ropa Vieja

This chicken entree is full of protein and even has 3 grams of fiber, Cooper says. To make it a well-balanced meal, consider serving with a complex carb like brown rice or quinoa.

15. Slow Cooker Chicken Shawarma Pitas

"Whole wheat pita pockets are great for this recipe because they have more nutrients and fiber," Cooper suggests. If you're looking to enjoy this without added carbs, consider using a lettuce wrap.

16. Cafe Rio Slow Cooker Chicken and Cilantro Rice

Including brown rice and black beans adds complex carbs and fiber to this meal, Cooper says. This is also a great dish to load up on veggies. Customize with your favorite vegetables or use whatever you have in your refrigerator.

17. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

Coconut milk is the secret to this creamy pot pie recipe without adding dairy. If you want to lower the fat, consider using light coconut milk instead.

18. Crock Pot BBQ Chicken and Pineapple Quesadillas

Quesadillas are easy to make and a family favorite. If you don't want to put vegetables inside your quesadilla, consider serving with a side of veggie sticks or a salad to add fiber and other nutrients, Cooper says.

19. Slow Cooker Chicken With Sweet Potatoes and Broccoli

"This dish is full of protein and fiber, and includes nutritious starchy vegetables," Cooper says. "It's a great balanced meal because you are getting complex carbs from the sweet potatoes and two servings of vegetables."

20. Slow Cooker Chicken and Okra

Even though this meal is already well-balanced with carbs, vegetables and lean protein, including additional vegetables would add some bulk to this meal. Consider a green vegetable like collard greens , swiss chard or kale, Cooper suggests.

21. Slow Cooker Yellow Chicken Curry

"Curcumin is the active compound found in turmeric, which gives it its beautiful color and anti-inflammatory properties," Sarah Jackson, RD , owner of Origin Nutrition , says. "Adding black pepper to turmeric-infused dishes increases the bioavailability of turmeric."

22. Slow Cooker Creamy Tomato Basil Chicken

Jackson recommends adding a cup of diced yellow onions to this recipe, which have compounds that are linked to better immune and digestive health. "Onions are prebiotic and have plant fibers that feed good bacteria in the gut to help them thrive." They also add extra flavor to the dish, too.

23. Crock Pot Chicken With Garlic Sauce and Lentils

To lower the fat and sodium in this dish, Jackson recommends swapping butter for avocado oil (which is rich in healthy fat) and using low-sodium broth.

24. Crock Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken and Veggies

"Swap red potatoes for sweet potatoes to add more fiber," Jackson suggests. "The extra fiber is good for digestion and will help you feel more full."

25. Crock Pot Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Since eating too much sodium can lead to elevated blood pressure, which is linked to heart disease and stroke, swap regular chicken stock for a low-sodium variety or make your own stock at home .

26. Crock Pot Sweet and Sour Chicken

"Adding broccoli florets to this recipe will increase the fiber," Jackson says. " Studies have shown that eating more fiber-rich foods have a protective effect against certain cancers."

27. Slow Cooker Jerk Chicken

"Adding vegetables to this dish like bell peppers and carrots add vitamin C and A content," Jackson says. "These vitamins are both potent antioxidants, which are linked to a reduction in oxidative stress."

28. Slow Cooker Tom Kha Gai

Before cooking, leave mushrooms in sunlight with gills facing up to increase their vitamin D levels, Jackson suggests. " Vitamin D is crucial for immune health and most American's don't get enough, especially during the winter months."

29. Creamy Crockpot Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Consider adding green beans to this soup to increase fiber, folate and vitamins A, C and K, Jackson says. "Folic acid is not only crucial during pregnancy, but it is also linked to lower rates of depression in adults."

30. Crock Pot Chicken Thighs With Artichokes and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

One serving of this recipe clocks in at 32 grams of protein. To make it a well-balanced meal, consider serving with a starch like a potato or brown rice and a side of vegetables like kale, spinach or broccoli.