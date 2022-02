Nevada’s never-implemented educational voucher program may be getting a second chance at life, if two newly filed ballot measures get their way. Education Freedom for Nevada, a political action committee, on Monday filed a proposed constitutional amendment and a statutory initiative with the Nevada secretary of state’s office. Together, the proposals would create an educational voucher system similar to one passed by the GOP-controlled Nevada State Legislature in 2015. That law was never implemented because the Nevada Supreme Court ruled its funding mechanism unconstitutional, and it was later officially killed in dramatic fashion by the Democratically-controlled Legislature in 2019.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO