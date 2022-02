MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Monday, Jan. 7 declaring the county a sanctuary for Second Amendment gun rights. The resolution acknowledged the economic benefit of all safe forms of firearm recreation, hunting and shooting for residents of Muscatine County and guaranteed them the right to keep and bear arms to defend life, liberty and property. The county said in the resolution it would oppose any state or federal legislation seeking to infringe on its residents' right to do so.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO