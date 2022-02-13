ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

Autosport Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Ready, no - but when are we ever ready?” he replied, when asked if he felt ready for the Qatar season-opener on 6 March. “I mean, the race is the race. It’s completely different. I feel as ready as we can be to head there. “As you...

www.autosport.com

Motorsport.com

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin

The one-time MotoGP race winner was one of several riders to crash heavily on Saturday’s second day of testing in Indonesia, with RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso and Tech 3 rookie Raul Fernandez also having big offs. Martin, who was ninth fastest on Saturday, crashed in the afternoon at...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Fernandez’s Mandalika MotoGP test ended early by vision problems

The final day of pre-season testing ahead of the 2022 campaign beginning on 6 March in Qatar is currently ongoing at Indonesia’s new Mandalika International Street Circuit. The session began at 9am local time (1am GMT) and will run to 5pm local time (9am GMT), with Honda’s Pol Espargaro currently fastest with a 1m31.060s as of 2:30pm local time.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost

The FIA has introduced all-new regulations for this season in a bid to help cars race each other better. The cars have shifted away from generating much of their downforce from wings, and are instead more towards a ground effect concept. But while F1 chiefs are hopeful that the changes...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Busch Light invests $10m in female NASCAR driver programme

Busch Light has announced its "Accelerate Her" programme – a three-year, $10 million commitment to provide more funding, track time, media exposure and training to every female driver over 21 currently competing in NASCAR. The programme aims to help women drivers reach the NASCAR Cup Series. "Busch Light has...
MOTORSPORTS
Francesco Bagnaia
Autosport Online

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike

The six-time world champion ended Sunday’s final day of 2022 pre-season testing in Indonesia 14th having elected against a time attack owing to his right shoulder giving him some pain. Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro topped the test outright with a 1m31.060s, with both riders pleased with the gains HRC...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result

After taking a fourth-place finish at the first Diriyah race, Bird's crash in qualifying for race two left him on the back foot - resulting in the British driver only managing to find a 15th-place finish. Bird says that Jaguar's data was actually more encouraging from the second race and...
MOTORSPORTS
#Australian
Autosport Online

Sponsored: MotoGP 2022: More competitive than ever?

I was recently asked to list riders that could win races in the upcoming MotoGP season and soon found myself rhyming off more than half of the grid. Yes, Ducati appears to be in the best shape at the moment. But it doesn’t take a massive stretch of the imagination when making a case for 14 of the grid’s 24 names to at least challenge for the occasional victory this year.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sponsored: Testing, testing… welcome to F1 2022!

The new rules package will mean that virtually every visible part of the cars will be very different from anything we’ve become accustomed to. We should see more overtaking, closer racing and, with time, a more even playing field thanks to mandated spending caps placing teams’ budgets more in-line than ever before.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Wrong strategy left Mortara "vulnerable" in Mexico City E-Prix

Mortara scythed past eventual winner Pascal Wehrlein on lap eight with a tremendous run out of the Peraltada corner and diving past into Turn 1. The Swiss driver then began to build a lead but came under fire from Jean-Eric Vergne in the middle portion of the race before getting leapfrogged by both Porsches as the German manufacturer began to stake its control over the race.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout

F1 found itself in controversy when the Belgian GP was hit by heavy and persistent rain at Spa-Francorchamps last August, resulting in race start delays before it was officially begun with formation laps behind the safety car. After further delays, the race was stopped by the stewards to target a...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Race Highlights | 2022 Mexico City E-Prix Round 3

Formula E returned to Mexico City with TAG Heuer Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein on pole position. Could the German driver go on to win his first Formula E race after years of disappointment in Mexico? Or would a world class grid chase him down? Find out here! Watch Formula E racing: http://www.FIAFormulaE.com/Watch Subscribe for more ABB Formula E: http://bit.ly/2QwPZwC Race Tickets: http://bit.ly/2BQtwTc Like Us On Facebook: http://bit.ly/2KUMavM Follow Us On Twitter: http://bit.ly/2APCvlP Follow Us On Instagram: http://bit.ly/2APK1Nj Watch our Instagram Stories: http://bit.ly/2UeiYo4 Welcome to the closest, most intense racing series on the planet. We bring unpredictable wheel-to-wheel combat to the city streets. We race on the streets of the world's most progressive cities, in 5 continents. We take wheel-to-wheel racing to the streets. That means tighter turns, close combat and plenty of unforgiving concrete. Formula E brings racing tech to the road. With major global car brands going head to head, Formula E is more than just a racing series - it's a battle for the future. Our cars, powered by pure electricity, pave the way for the cars of tomorrow. The global electric street racing series. #ChangeAccelerated.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike

The 2013 Moto2 world champion endured a tough first year on the Honda in 2021, scoring just one podium and finishing 42 points behind team-mate Marc Marquez – who missed four grands prix, but still won three races while recovering from the arm injury that forced him to sit out the entire 2020 campaign.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Yamaha hints at rival interest in MotoGP champion Quartararo for 2023

Quartararo has been vocal in his unhappiness at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine for its 2022 bike and its continuing top speed deficit. During the Mandalika pre-season test, Quartararo said his future beyond this season remained “open” as his frustrations at Yamaha grow.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 reveals three sprint races for 2022 with points for top eight

In addition as a response to feedback from both drivers and fans, pole position will now be officially awarded to the fastest driver in Friday qualifying, instead of the sprint event winner. In another change, points will now be given to the top eight finishers instead of just the top...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Biffle to attempt Daytona 500 comeback with NY Racing NASCAR team

The 52-year-old was a Cup Series regular between 2003 and 2016, and finished second to Tony Stewart in the 2005 standings. Biffle, the champion of the second-tier Busch Series in 2002, won 19 times in his 510 Cup Series starts for Andy Petree Racing, Petty Enterprises and Roush Fenway Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Tsunoda: F2 experience will help with new 18-inch F1 tyres

As part of grand prix racing's rules overhaul, which includes a shift to ground effect cars, Pirelli is also moving to different sized tyres. It has ditched the previous 13-inch rubber for 18-inch wheels, which it believes is much closer to what is relevant to road-going cars. F2 made the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Wehrlein: Porsche planned extra lap in Mexico City E-Prix

Wehrlein crossed the line for the 39th lap of the race with two seconds to spare before the timer elapsed, adding an extra lap on to the overall duration – which Porsche was able to cope with to secure a 1-2 finish to conclude its first FE victory in style.
