ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Can the Fed regain its credibility?

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUcgb_0eDK5CMU00
© Greg Nash

Even as the U.S. inflation rate surges, the Federal Reserve (the Fed) continues to engage in large-scale asset purchases (they are scheduled for a belated end in March). The juxtaposition of the Fed debating quantitative tightening (QT) even as it persists with quantitative easing (QE) highlights the inherent absurdity of the central bank’s monetary policy stance.

As previously noted, both the Fed’s appraisal of the ongoing economic recovery and its forecast of underlying inflationary trends have proven to be consistently off the mark. Furthermore, by sticking with ultra-loose monetary policy for far too long, the U.S. central bank has exacerbated economic and financial distortions, and heightened the risk of a hard landing.

There is a potential risk that further delays may lead to inflation expectations becoming unmoored — input and wage price setters go from seeking to retain real purchasing power (by trying to catch-up with past above-trend inflation) to demanding additional hikes to compensate for expected future inflationary surges.

What can the Fed do to overcome its past errors and regain credibility? There are two crucial actions that the Fed can take in 2022 to restore public confidence and work towards attaining its dual mandate objectives (maximum employment and price stability). Given that the labor market is already at or near full employment (low unemployment rates, record levels of job openings and quits, widespread worker shortages and rapid wage growth), the Fed’s task should center primarily on returning inflation to its 2 percent target level.

The first course of action for the Fed should involve two quick 50-basis point rate hikes (a first hike following the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a second one after the June FOMC meeting would be ideal). Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard recently proposed such a move in light of the magnitude of the ongoing inflationary shock.

There are several practical reasons for going big early. U.S. real interest rates have been stuck in negative territory for much of the past year even as the economy grew at the fastest clip since 1984. As Harvard economist Larry Summers recently observed “I am rather skeptical that interest rate increases that will still leave real interest rates negative – that is, interest rates below inflation rates – will be sufficient to contain inflationary pressures.”

Clearly, the Fed has substantial ground to make up and two quick 50-basis point rate hikes will go a long way towards restoring order. Another reason for going big early has to do with the monetary policy transmission mechanism. At present, two interest rate-sensitive sectors – housing and durable goods – are facing especially significant supply-demand imbalances, and they will benefit from an easing of demand pressures.

If the Fed manages to act bravely and pushes the federal funds rate target towards the 1.00-1.25 percent range before July, it can then promise to hold-off on further rate hikes until year end. This should give the Fed the opportunity to focus on a second course of action during the 2022H2 — aggressive QT. Additionally, it allows the Fed to calm investor nerves and avoid potential turmoil in financial markets that might threaten to blow back on the real economy.

QT basically refers to the full or partial unwinding of QE. It involves a reduction of reserves from the central bank’s balance sheet either by undertaking sales of assets that were acquired during various rounds of QE and/or by allowing balance sheet runoffs (not reinvesting the proceeds from maturing securities).

The rationale for engaging in an aggressive timetable for QT (a reduction of $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion by end of 2023) is clear. A potential concern arising from recent bond market volatility is that aggressive monetary policy tightening will lead to a rapid flattening of the yield curve, which is then quickly followed by an inversion of the yield curve (by the end of 2022 or early 2023). Inverted yield curves have been highly accurate predictors of recessions in the past.

By engaging in aggressive QT, the Fed can limit yield curve flattening and delay the onset of yield curve inversion. By increasing the supply of (and/or reducing the demand for) long-dated Treasury securities, the Fed can steepen the yield curve (especially the 2s10s yield spread).

Despite calls from several quarters for a go-slow approach on the rate hike front, the Fed should act boldly in the short-run. There is limited rationale for maintaining near-zero interest rates and a $9 trillion balance sheet when inflation rates are at 40-year highs. An ultra-accommodative policy stance is not going to magically bring back marginalized groups into the labor force nor is it going to solve America’s structurally-driven inequality problems. A delayed response, however, does raise the prospect for much harsher actions in the future.

By acting quickly and aggressively, the Fed enhances the possibility that the required terminal rate (the expected endpoint for the rate hike cycle) is within its forecasted range. There is growing evidence that elevated inflation levels are being built into forecasts for the next two years and a go-slow approach may box the Fed into a corner — it may be stuck facing an unpleasant scenario of having to raise rates even as the economy is slowing down (the dreaded stagflation-type situation). Early Fed intervention will also reduce the need for misguided or ill-advised fiscal measures.

Vivekanand Jayakumar is an associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Fed officials agree on a March rate hike but little else

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, reiterated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest rate hike next month.
BUSINESS
CFO.com

The Fed vs. Inflation: Playing Catch-Up

Last week’s consumer price index (CPI) report tolled the bell on the pandemic-induced, near-zero Federal Funds Rate. CPI inflation (including food and energy costs) has climbed since April 2021, while the Federal Reserve has kept the benchmark rate at its ultra-low April 29, 2020, setting. Now Fed policy has to catch up with the greatest surge in consumer prices in 40 years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Unemployment Rates#Real Economy#The Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Bank
Reuters

U.S. short-term rate futures pare back odds of Fed inter-meeting move

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Monday reflected a reduced chance of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve before its two-day March policy meeting. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, told Bloomberg last...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed's Bullard Maintains Stance For 1% Rate Hike By July

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard announced last week that he had become significantly more hawkish following the hottest inflation reading in almost 40 years. He was calling for a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings. He didn't waver from his stance Monday morning.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Fed, split over opening rate bid, may put weight on February data

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued sparring over how aggressively to begin upcoming interest rate increases at their March meeting, with a final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking on potentially outsized importance. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Monday reiterated...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Daly: Being too aggressive on rate hikes could be destabilizing

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with interest rate increases could be counter-productive to the Federal Reserve's goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Sunday, signaling she is not yet prepared to come out of the gate with a half-percentage-point interest rate hike next month.
BUSINESS
Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Fed's Daly advocates for a 'measured' approach as rate hike expectations rise

The Federal Reserve should be measured in its path to raise interest rates, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Sunday. "History tells us with Fed policy, that abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability we're trying to achieve," Daly said.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Despite Inflation Surge, the Fed Should Keep Steady

A further spike in U.S. inflation in January — prices were 7.5% higher than a year ago, the fastest increase for 40 years — was the last the thing the Federal Reserve wanted to see as it weighed its next moves in monetary policy. It had led investors to expect a very gradual increase in interest rates starting next month. Already under pressure to move faster and more boldly, the central bank will now need to think hard about its plans and its messaging.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Inflation Rises Again—And The Fed Alone Cannot Fight It

With inflation continuing to rise at a rapid pace as seen in the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading—up 7.5% for the 12 months ending January 2022, a 40-year high—there has been a lot of disagreement about what has caused it. Culprits include supply chain disruptions, business consolidations, excessive Covid-19 economic relief bills, the great resignation, increases in the money supply, low interest rates, and more. There is far more agreement, however, around what should be done: namely, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy