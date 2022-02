The public is invited to help plant 30 new Live Oak trees on Wormsloe State Historic Site’s “Avenue of Oaks,” located at 7601 Skidaway Road. The event will start at noon on Saturday, February 19, 2022. A brief ceremony will precede the plantings near the brown fence by the Visitor’s Center. Holes will be dug in advance of the ceremony by SavATree, making it easier for volunteers to help plant the 12-foot-tall saplings. This event will happen rain or shine.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO