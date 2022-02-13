Sullivan warns Russian buildup of forces could result in 'major military action very soon'

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Russia’s buildup of forces near the Ukraine border “makes it a distinct possibility that there will be major military action very soon," as tensions grow between Moscow and Kyiv amid fears of a potential Russian invasion.

"The way they have built up their forces, the way they have maneuvered things in place makes it a distinct possibility that there will be major military action very soon,” Sullivan told co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked about how soon a Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur.

Sullivan said “a major military action could begin by Russia and Ukraine any day now,” including before, during and after the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which are currently underway in Beijing.

He emphasized, however, that “Russia could choose the diplomatic path,” adding that the U.S. is “prepared to continue to work on diplomacy.”

“But we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed,” he added.

Sullivan’s comments come as the U.S. and other nations are becoming increasingly concerned that Russia is preparing to launch a military incursion against Ukraine. Moscow has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, but has held that is not planning to invade.

The two sides, in addition to other allied countries, have been engaged in diplomatic talks for weeks, but no breakthroughs have been met.

The U.S. and NATO have said Russia’s demands — one of which includes banning Ukraine from joining the military alliance — are nonstarters.

Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. has observed an acceleration in Russia’s buildup of troops in the last 10 days, putting Moscow in a position where it “could launch a military action very, very rapidly.”

“What we watched then happen over the course of November, December, January was the buildup of Russian forces in both Russia itself and in Belarus, which is the country that borders Ukraine to the north,” Sullivan said.

“And what we have seen just in the last 10 days or so is an acceleration of that buildup and the movement of Russian forces of all varieties closer to the border with Ukraine in a position where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly,” he added.