An upstate New York hotel with themed cottages and motel rooms worthy of a movie set has been rated among the best hotels in the United States. The Roxbury and its two properties in the Catskills have earned a spot on Tripadvisor’s list of the top 25 hotels in the nation. The hotel/motel and its themed rooms were recognized in the latest Traveler’s Choice awards as being among the “best of the best” and the website’s highest-rated stays.

ROXBURY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO