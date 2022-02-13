ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Practically a unicorn’: Profs say voter fraud allegations in Phillips Co. not part of larger issue

By Keith Schubert
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g19iC_0eDK4hZ600

Two allegations of voter fraud in Phillips County are not indicative of widespread election insecurity but instead reinforce the dependability of current election systems, two political scientists said this week.

The charges came to light after a series of conflicting reports from the Secretary of State’s Office, which originally reported in a news release Friday before last incorrect information that the women at the center of the charges were arrested and pleaded guilty. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office subsequently corrected the release to indicate the women had pleaded not guilty.

“People have looked so hard for (voter fraud) and found so little, (this case) should reassure people that our elections are already run with so much security and integrity,” said Jeremy Johnson, associate professor of political science at Carroll College.

After the election, complaints from Dodson residents led to an investigation of the women’s voting records.

On Jan. 11, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office referred misdemeanor Deceptive Election Practices charges against Grace O. Albia and Jannet Benitez Zeta for prosecution. Both women are Philippine citizens in the United States on work visas, making them ineligible to vote in U.S. elections. Allegations from the Phillips County Attorney say the women claimed to be U.S. citizens on voter registration forms.

According to a press release from the Secretary of State’s Office, the two women voted in the 2021 mayoral race in Dodson, which was won by only two votes. Both women pleaded not guilty to the charges at their initial appearances and have omnibus hearings set for Feb. 23, according to the district justice court clerk.

Contrary to original reports from the Secretary of State’s Office, the Phillips County Attorney is investigating the case and not Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Given the small scale of the election, it’s unlikely that this is a case of malicious manipulation of the voting system in the way that Republicans have been alleging in recent years, said Paul Pope, an associate professor of political science at Montana State University-Billings.

“Usually, instances of voter fraud have minimal impact on the election,” he said. “ If this were a county-wide election, it probably would not be enough to change the election. I am almost certain the election officials dropped the ball in this case, and situations where this kind of fraud happens are incredibly rare, practically a unicorn.”

Phillips County Clerk and Recorder Lynnel LaBrie declined to comment on how the women were able to vote in the election without definitely proving they were U.S. Citizens but said her office “follows the guidance from the Secretary of State and Montana State Statute” when administering elections. As of now, she said the canvas stands pending the outcome of the court cases.

Both professors said cases of voter fraud in the country and Montana are almost non-existent — a point demonstrated by Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle, who told Lee Newspapers this was the first time he has cited someone for voter fraud in his 18 years as sheriff.

“Most of these kinds of cases don’t even result in charges because they are usually flagged before it gets to this point,” Pope said. “And regardless of the circumstance, it can be corrected.”

According to records shared with the Daily Montanan, the votes cast by the women were counted in the nonpartisan municipal mayoral race in Dodson — a town of around 100 people — where incumbent Mayor Angel Arocha defeated Glenn Dolphay 21-19. The same records show that their registrations have since been canceled.

Election officials in Montana can provisionally register voters if they do not have the necessary documentation proving their identity at the time of registering. When this occurs, the voter’s registration is flagged until they provide the required documentation.

The Legislative Chair of the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders, Regina Plettenberg, told Lee Newspapers that provisionally registered voters can still receive a provisional mail-in ballot, but said ballots cast by those voters are normally flagged by election administrators and do not factor into the final vote tallies until proper documentation is verified.

While voter fraud cases may be rare, Johnson said the issue has been used by Republicans to justify narrowing voting opportunities.

“We have heard so many worries about voting fraud from Republicans, I don’t think they are going to stop talking about it,” he said. “So much discussion in recent years about voting fraud is totally separated from the actual facts on the ground because there has been so much scrutiny, and it’s been so rare.”

The charges come as GOP lawmakers push for a special committee to investigate the 2020 election results, despite instances of voter fraud in Montana being scarce. In October, 86 of Montana’s 98 Republican lawmakers signed a letter pushing party leadership i n the House and Senate to appoint a special committee to investigate the 2020 election — where Montana Republicans swept top offices — citing conspiracies of widespread voter fraud.

Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula , who is one of the authors of the letter, has long pointed to unfounded allegations of discrepancies with mail-in ballots in his county by Tschida. Missoula County Commissioners have remained steadfast that the 2o20 election went off without a hitch, and allegations levied by Tschida are baseless.

In a text message to the Daily Montanan, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, another sponsor of the letter, said the case in Dodson is an example of the state’s challenge law being put to good use as well as an example of an election security shortcoming.

“It’s my opinion that we need a more comprehensive and seamless way of confirming citizenship in the critical infrastructure controls on our election process,” she wrote. “This vulnerability, as well as a number of others we’ve identified, is the reason we’ve asked that a Special Legislative Committee be appointed to review our election laws and process.”

She continued saying that she and others want to “evaluate the certification process of the tabulators to be sure it’s comprehensive enough for today’s technology.”

Manzella has been a loud voice in calling for an investigation into the state’s 2020 election results and was one of six state GOP lawmakers to attend an August “cyber symposium” hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in South Dakota. The Montana Free Press reported in December that Members of Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office also met with Lindell in November, while he was crusading for attorneys general across the country to challenge the 2020 elections results at the U.S. Supreme Court, which has denied hearing multiple cases on the subject.

But Johnson and Pope said this case shows the opposite of what people like Manzella and Lindell are calling for.

“This case proves we already have plenty of election security,” Pope said. “The level of voter fraud is not even a quarter of 1% percent nationwide. “ Even with zero change to existing law or process, you are not going to see this kind of situation like we have seen in Dodson on any level that will have an impact other than in a small race in a small town.”

A post-election audit conducted in 2020 by former Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton found no evidence of widespread fraud in Montana’s elections, something that has been reinforced by court rulings and officials at multiple levels of government. Still, the GOP made it a priority during the 67th Legislature to pass laws they deemed necessary to further secure election integrity in the state, prompted in part by Secretary of State Jacobsen.

With GOP support, the Legislature passed a handful of laws regulating elections like restricting ballot collection efforts, ending same-day voter registration, and limiting political activity on college campuses. In the wake of the session, union groups, the Democratic Party and others challenged five of the laws in various district courts. A Lewis and Clark County District judge ruled last week that the provision in Senate Bill 319 that limited political activity at colleges was unconstitutional.

And, Johnson said, GOP politicians may use this case to rally their base further: “ Anything (related to voter fraud) captures people’s attention right now … p oliticians are priming people, and the whole issue is being moved by not real facts on the ground.”

The post ‘Practically a unicorn’: Profs say voter fraud allegations in Phillips Co. not part of larger issue appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Sponsor of property tax initiative is asking court to dismiss lawsuit

One of the sponsors of a constitutional initiative that would cap property taxes at 2019 levels is asking a District Court Judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging the initiative arguing the new law at the center of the legal challenge conflicts with Montanan’s constitutional rights to signature-gathering. “The Montana Constitution grants the people the […] The post Sponsor of property tax initiative is asking court to dismiss lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Black women in the U.S. House push for Supreme Court pick with a civil rights track record

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri Thursday led a coalition of Black women members of the U.S. House in a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court — which he has promised — who has a track record of protecting civil rights. “The appointment […] The post Black women in the U.S. House push for Supreme Court pick with a civil rights track record appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Fort Belknap Indian Community responds to Luke Ployhar’s plans for mining at Zortman Landusky

Montanans have every reason to be proud of Luke Ployhar, a Hi-Line boy-made-good. He was raised and educated in Montana, then moved away to explore opportunities in Hollywood, where he has had a successful career doing special effects work on major films.  His glamorous path has given him more resources than most of us who live […] The post Fort Belknap Indian Community responds to Luke Ployhar’s plans for mining at Zortman Landusky appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Standard

2 Phillips County residents charged with falsifying voter registrations

Two foreign residents working in Phillips County on temporary visas were recently cited with falsifying their voter registration information prior to the 2021 Dodson municipal election. Grace O. Albia and Jannet Benitez Zeta, both Philippine citizens, were cited Jan. 11 and both have pleaded not guilty in Phillips County Justice...
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
City
Dodson, MT
Local
Montana Government
Montana Free Press

Election crimes alleged in Phillips County

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office issued two separate press releases late last week, both containing inaccurate information about alleged election crimes in Phillips County, situated along the Hi-Line, during the 2021 municipal election there. At 4:53 p.m. Friday, Jacobsen issued a press release announcing that two “non-citizens” in...
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
ravallirepublic.com

Voter fraud or election fraud?

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s opinion piece in the January 28th Missoulian regarding voter elections in Montana is a partisan statement in calling one party “demonic” in their efforts to assure that all citizens can vote in Federal elections across all states. HR5647 stands on the...
MONTANA STATE
Click10.com

State attorney vows investigation after allegations of voter fraud among seniors

State attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is promising to investigation allegations of voter fraud, announcing the activation of a voter protection hotline and task force. Miami-Dade Elections Department 2021-22 records show more than 5,000 registered Democrats switched their party affiliation to Republican, but victims of third-party registrations are coming forward to report that their voter registration was altered without their permission.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Stapleton
Person
Mike Lindell
Arizona Mirror

Brnovich’s radical and lawless border war opinion normalizes extremism and sets the stage for violence

It’s impossible to overstate just how lawless and dangerous Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich showed himself to be this month when he issued a flagrantly political legal opinion that all but dares Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a literal war and send troops to the border to engage in firefights with drug cartels, human smugglers […] The post Brnovich’s radical and lawless border war opinion normalizes extremism and sets the stage for violence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Voting Fraud#Voter Registration#Legislature#Phillips Co#State#Carroll College#Philippine
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
iheart.com

South Florida Voter Fraud, Elections & Property Insurance

State Senator Annette Taddeo, who is running for Governor, has alleged the Florida Republican Party and the Florida First PAC are behind voter registration fraud carried out in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Pinellas Counties. The state Republican Party has denied any improper activity. According to the allegations, numerous seniors claim they were duped into switching their voter registration from Democrat to Republican last year. Democrats are now calling for a state investigation.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy