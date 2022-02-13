ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial company Affirm's stock drops over 40% after earnings tweet leaks early

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

Payment network company Affirm saw its stock value decrease by 41.5% as of the Nasdaq's close Friday over a tweet that went out too early about its second-quarter earnings. In a now-deleted tweet, Affirm's official Twitter account boasted a successful quarter Thursday. "Another great quarter in the books," the tweet read....

www.washingtonexaminer.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
