SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl didn’t stop Rams and Bengals fans from getting their golf fix on Sunday at the “Greenest Show on Grass.”. The big game, which kicks off at about 4:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET), has aligned with the final day of the WM Phoenix Open since 1997 and provides fans of the Bengals and Rams with the challenge of balancing the two events. For years, golf fans here have made their allegiance clear as the crowd dropoff has been as dramatic as an estimated 200,000-plus for Saturday’s third round to closer to 90,000 or so on Super Bowl Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO