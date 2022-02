Sean McVay worked as hard as any head coach in the NFL to get to this point and now nobody can ever take this title away from him: Super Bowl-winning head coach. McVay is a bold coach, with a bold general manager helping him build a roster, and a bold quarterback under center to take the necessary risks that got the L.A. Rams to the Super Bowl. With the game not going their way in the second quarter and start of the second half, the Rams needed boldness in order to scratch back into the lead.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO