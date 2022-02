Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (toe) exited and did not return to the team’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, per IndyStar’s James Boyd. Duarte played just four minutes and scored just two points before he exited and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the remainder of the game. The rookie has been a pleasant surprise this season and has been thrust into the starting lineup much sooner than expected as Indiana has mightily struggled this season. With a back-to-back coming up on Tuesday, Duarte’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO