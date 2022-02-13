Man wanted for ‘dangerous’ drugs in Ohio arrested

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with a full extradition warrant for “dangerous” drugs in Ohio has been arrested.

On Feb. 12, the Milton Police Department says an officer stopped a car for speeding. When the car was stopped, the man in the car was identified as Ricky Stevens, of Huntington. Stevens was the man with a warrant for “dangerous” drugs in Ohio.

Stevens was arrested on a felony charge as well as “multiple” traffic offenses and incarcerated in the Western Regional Jail.

