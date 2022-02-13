ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Man wanted for ‘dangerous’ drugs in Ohio arrested

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhCRy_0eDK2bU000

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with a full extradition warrant for “dangerous” drugs in Ohio has been arrested.

On Feb. 12, the Milton Police Department says an officer stopped a car for speeding. When the car was stopped, the man in the car was identified as Ricky Stevens, of Huntington. Stevens was the man with a warrant for “dangerous” drugs in Ohio.

Mingo County man arrested for driving on wrong side of road, starting fires

Stevens was arrested on a felony charge as well as “multiple” traffic offenses and incarcerated in the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 33

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man wanted for stabbing Ashland taxi driver caught

UPDATE(5:35 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022): Paul Gower has been caught, law enforcement says. ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is wanted after a brutal stabbing in an Ashland parking lot on Sunday. Ashland police say they responded to the parking lot of Bruce Apartments on Sunday around 3:00 p.m. and found that a taxi driver had […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Deputy allegedly beaten in head with brass knuckles

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly beating a deputy with brass knuckles. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer tells 13 News that on the morning of Feb. 10, Deputy Sheriff Travis McKenzie of the Pike County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office was beaten in the head outside of his home by a person with brass […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
City
Huntington, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing teen reported out of Portsmouth found safe

UPDATE(5:05 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022): Taylor Johnson has been found safe, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A missing teenager has been reported out of Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Police Department says that Taylor Johnson, 13, was last seen at the Portsmouth Cinema on Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. They […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner has identified the woman found dead on Lake Erie ice last week. The body of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel, of Cleveland, was found about a half mile from Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8., according to the Cleveland Division of Police. The homicide unit was called to the […]
CLEVELAND, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Roane County fire

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died in a fire in Roane County. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the call came in just after midnight on Feb. 13 regarding a fire with entrapment on Dodd Drive in Spencer. Officials say a 61-year-old woman died in the fire. Her son and […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Extradition#Police#The Western Regional Jail#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Man connected to Floyd County school lockdown arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The suspect connected to the incident that put a Floyd County school on lockdown has been arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says that troopers from the Kentucky State Police arrested Louis Wideman, of Frankfort, in the Wheelwright area. Wideman was the man identified as the person that put South […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance involved in head-on collision on I-79 in Elkview

UPDATE: According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the SUV was a female. She was taken to the hospital, as well as two crew members, ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — An ambulance was involved in a head-on collision on the Frame Road exit going southbound on I-79. According to Metro 911, calls came […]
ELKVIEW, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man reported missing in Sissonville found safe

UPDATE(8:50 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2022): Charles Storey has been found safe, according to officials from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man last seen on Meg Drive in Sissonville on Feb. 11, 2022, has been reported missing. Charles Storey, 55, is the man missing, according to the Kanawha County […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

KSP trying to return items stolen from storage units

MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are trying to return property stolen from storage buildings in 2020 and 2021. According to a release, KSP is asking folks who had storage units broken into in Rowan Couth or Fleming County in 2020 or 2021, to contact Kentucky State Police Detective Reynolds at 606-784-4127 or email Detective […]
MOREHEAD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Just over 1,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow: Total Change New cases 2,633,648 +1,312 Hospitalizations 110,643 +99 ICU admissions 13,030 +22 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Police investigate Ashland house fire death

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A man’s death is being investigated after being pulled from a house fire in Ashland, Kentucky.  The Boyd County Coroner’s Office was called around 6:00 a.m. to Morgan Avenue in the Midland Heights area of Ashland.  An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Sunday on the 43-year-old victim, Joshua Dean Gilliam.  […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy