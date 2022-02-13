ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

WSAV-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the...

www.wsav.com

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
Person
Jarrett Payton
Person
Chris Hagan
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl Predictions: Here's What Rams and Bengals Must Do to Win

Sean McVay vs. Zac Taylor. Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow. Jalen Ramsey vs. Ja'Marr Chase. Aaron Donald vs. ... Wait, who's blocking Aaron Donald?. Of course, there will be a Cincinnati Bengal player standing between the three-time defensive MVP and the aforementioned Burrow. But how well the Bengals scheme to protect their star QB, will determine how far they go in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Super Bowl live stream: How to watch NBC’s broadcast of Rams-Bengals

The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams face the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the 2021 NFL season: Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
NFL
#Super Bowl Lvi#Game Day#American Football#Big Game Bound#Nexstar
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI after 92-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Cincinnati Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Before Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered in the biggest game of his career, he had to miss the previous biggest game of his career. About 40 minutes after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI and he had been named the game's Most Valuable Player, Kupp sat at a podium with son Cypress and recounted what he experienced the last time he was walking off the field of the game's grandest stage.
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams beat Bengals for Super Bowl LVI championship, thanks to Cooper Kupp's heroics

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cooper Kupp was about the only option the Los Angeles Rams had on offense at the end of Super Bowl LVI. As it turned out, he's the only one they needed. Kupp scored a 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to cap a dramatic drive in which he also converted a fourth-down attempt with a run, caught a few huge passes and drew two key defensive penalties.
NFL
49erswebzone

Rams vs. Bengals: 49ers fans weigh in on Super Bowl 56

Maybe it's the fact that they don't want to vote for a division rival. Perhaps it's because the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Maybe it's the incredible run young quarterback Joe Burrow has had. Whatever the reason, 49ers fans believe the Cincinnati Bengals, currently four-point underdogs, will beat the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals, Rams fans not staying away from TPC Scottsdale for final round of WM Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Sunday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl didn’t stop Rams and Bengals fans from getting their golf fix on Sunday at the “Greenest Show on Grass.”. The big game, which kicks off at about 4:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET), has aligned with the final day of the WM Phoenix Open since 1997 and provides fans of the Bengals and Rams with the challenge of balancing the two events. For years, golf fans here have made their allegiance clear as the crowd dropoff has been as dramatic as an estimated 200,000-plus for Saturday’s third round to closer to 90,000 or so on Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL
KESQ News Channel 3

Rams win Super Bowl 56, beat Bengals 23-20, in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. For the second year in a row, a team playing in their stadium won the Super Bowl. THE @RAMSNFL ARE SUPER BOWL LVI CHAMPIONS! #SBLVI #RAMSHOUSE pic.twitter.com/PueeR6DfhA— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022 Down 20-16 late in the The post Rams win Super Bowl 56, beat Bengals 23-20, in Los Angeles appeared first on KESQ.
NFL

