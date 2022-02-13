REVIEW: 'Ozark' offers plenty of plotlines that haven't been wrapped up

One of the most popular shows to hit streaming giant Netflix, “Ozark” is certainly powerful enough to spawn a spinoff or two. One particularly interesting idea for an “Ozark” spinoff would be pitting two main characters together in their own series. Enemies at first, Ruth Langmore and Frank Cosgrove, Jr., have cultivated a much better relationship in the fourth season. Ruth is played by the uber-talented Julia Garner, who is considered one of Hollywood’s top rising stars. Cosgrove is played by another young and rising star, Joseph Sikora, who turns in an incredible performance as the Kansas City Mobster. We have seen the relationship between Ruth and Frank evolve during season four with some “Ozark” watchers suggesting things could get romantic between them.
