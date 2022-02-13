REVIEW: 'Ozark' offers plenty of plotlines that haven't been wrapped up

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over a week since the first part of the final season of “Ozark” was released on Netflix. Now, there are only seven episodes left before it all ends for the Byrdes in the land of the Ozarks. Because the show is wrapping up, folks are wondering what the end game for all the characters remaining on the show might be. One of the big names folks are wondering about is Jonah Byrde, Mary and Wendy’s son. There is a theory out there, via ScreenRant, that Jonah may ultimately be the biggest chess piece left on the board for both Ruth Langmore and Marty to play versus the Navarro cartel.

