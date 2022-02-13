Josh McDaniels Snags 2 Members Of Bill Belichick’s Coaching Staff To Join Him With Raiders

FOXBORO (CBS) – Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is taking some friends with him to Las Vegas.

McDaniels, who was recently named head coach of the Raiders, is reportedly bringing two New England assistants onto his coaching staff.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders hired Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.

In addition, former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been named to the same position in Las Vegas. According to reports, Bricillo’s contract with New England was up.

Having lost McDaniels as their offensive coordinator, and now having to replace two more offensive assistants, the Patriots will be forced to spend their offseason making improvements both on the field and on the sidelines.