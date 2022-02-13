ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh McDaniels Snags 2 Members Of Bill Belichick’s Coaching Staff To Join Him With Raiders

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbLHG_0eDK1qN200

FOXBORO (CBS) – Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is taking some friends with him to Las Vegas.

McDaniels, who was recently named head coach of the Raiders, is reportedly bringing two New England assistants onto his coaching staff.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders hired Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.

In addition, former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been named to the same position in Las Vegas. According to reports, Bricillo’s contract with New England was up.

Having lost McDaniels as their offensive coordinator, and now having to replace two more offensive assistants, the Patriots will be forced to spend their offseason making improvements both on the field and on the sidelines.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Josh McDaniels will reportedly hire Patriots receivers coach to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi was speculated to be a candidate to replace McDaniels in New England. The shuffling among the Patriots’ coaching staff continues. Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi will join Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas to become the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday. McDaniels is also taking Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role with the Raiders, Schefter added.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Poaching the Pats? Raiders Reportedly Hiring Patriots’ Coaches Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo

In 2018, then-New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to remain with the team rather than accept the head coaching position with the Indianapolis Colts. Though the move sent shockwaves through the NFL, especially Indianapolis, McDaniels’ stayed in New England, largely in part because head coach Bill Belichick’s desire to keep his longtime assistant in the Foxboro fold.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Considered Trade For This QB Before 2021 Season

Josh McDaniels won’t be making a quarterback change in Las Vegas. In fact, he’s reportedly preparing to hitch his wagon to Derek Carr for the long haul. “Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McDaniels raids Patriots for new assistant coaches

The New England Patriots are going to have a lot of hiring to do with more assistant coaches set to depart. The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi aboard as offensive coordinator, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will also be joining the Raiders under new coach Josh McDaniels.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Raiders Hire New Offensive Coordinator: NFL Fans React

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are raiding the New England Patriots’ coaching staff. Just moments ago, McDaniels swooped back in New England and hired former Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi to be his new offensive coordinator. He isn’t the only former Patriots assistant heading to Vegas, either.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Patriots#Las Vegas#American Football#Foxboro#Espn#Wr
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
247Sports

Minnesota Vikings plan to hire Mike Pettine for Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff, per report

The Minnesota Vikings plan on hiring Mike Pettine to incoming head coach Kevin O'Connell's staff, according to a report Sunday morning by Tom Pelissero. O'Connell's expected cabinet of assistants already includes Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, but Pettine will also work with the unit and give O'Connell a former NFL head coach on staff, according to Pelissero.
NFL
FanSided

Charlie Weis should be KC Chiefs’ target as new offensive assistant

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will meet with Andy Reid soon about whether Bieniemy will return to Kansas City for 2022. In the same report, Schefter said Bieniemy’s future with the Chiefs is “uncertain.” With former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka moving on to the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator, the Chiefs may need to begin their search for their next top offensive assistant.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy