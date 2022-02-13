ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Home intruder fatally shot after startling sleeping couple in West Palm Beach

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
A man was fatally shot after he broke into a home and startled a sleeping couple in West Palm Beach, according to police.

The break-in happened at 4:16 a.m. Saturday on Avon Road.

The man broke in through a window and turned on the bedroom light which woke up a couple at the home, West Palm Beach police said.

After a confrontation the residents shot the intruder, according to police. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives said the couple did not know the intruder.

A neighbor said the neighborhood is pretty quiet and they have not experienced a random break-in like this one before.

The identities of the couple and the intruder have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Libby Bar-Kochba
1d ago

Good for them! That's the way to stop an intruder from continuing his crime spree. Thank you for assisting the sheriff in clear including these criminals from their schedule.

Carol FromFlorida
1d ago

Well that's one intruder that won't be a repeat offender ... job well done 👍👍👍👍

Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
23h ago

Please do not break into my house in the middle of the night night I really don't want to have to shoot someone

