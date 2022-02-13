Home intruder fatally shot after startling sleeping couple in West Palm Beach

A man was fatally shot after he broke into a home and startled a sleeping couple in West Palm Beach, according to police.

The break-in happened at 4:16 a.m. Saturday on Avon Road.

The man broke in through a window and turned on the bedroom light which woke up a couple at the home, West Palm Beach police said.

After a confrontation the residents shot the intruder, according to police. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives said the couple did not know the intruder.

A neighbor said the neighborhood is pretty quiet and they have not experienced a random break-in like this one before.

The identities of the couple and the intruder have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.