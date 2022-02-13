ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Shania Twain’s 2003 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Of “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” & “Up”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
KMazur/ Getty Images

The year was 2003.

The Oakland Raiders were set to take on their former head coach Jon Gruden and the stout defense of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The game was a blow out, with the Bucs jumping out to a 20-3 lead by halftime and never looking back.

And speaking of halftime, 2003 was the last time a country music act got to perform the show… we’re talking about the great Shania Twain.

Singing her 1999 hit single “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” and 2003’s “Up,” which was released shortly before the Super Bowl, Shania eventually hopped up on a lift and flew out over the audience to end her performance. You know, some real Garth Brooks kind of shit.

Shortly thereafter, No Doubt and Sting took the stage to bring the Super Bowl halftime show to its conclusion.

Unfortunately, we haven’t see a country act since, however Eric Church performed the national anthem alongside Jazmine Sullivan at last year’s Super Bowl LV, and Mickey Guyton will handle the anthem this year as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Matt Stafford and the Los Angels Rams.

